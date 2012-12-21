News

CELEBS HITTING 50 IN 2013

1/14 Brad Pitt

December 18, Sagittarius. Incidentally, he shares the Chinese astrological rabbit sign with partner Angelina Jolie.

Getty Images

2/14 Brigitte Nielsen

July 15, Cancer

Getty Images

3/14 Elisabeth Shue

October 6, Libra

Getty Images

4/14 Greg Kinnear

June 17, Gemini

Getty Images

5/14 Helen Hunt

June 15, Gemini

Getty Images

6/14 Jet Li

April 26, Taurus

Getty Images

7/14 Johnny Depp

June 9, Gemini

Getty Images

8/14 Larry the Cable Guy

February 17, Aquarius

Getty Images

9/14 Mike Myers

May 25, Gemini

Getty Images

10/14 Phoebe Cates

July 16, Cancer

Getty Images

11/14 Quentin Tarantino

March 27, Aries

Getty Images

12/14 Rob Schneider

October 31, Scorpio

Getty Images

13/14 Steven Soderbergh

January 14, Capricorn

Getty Images

14/14 Tatum O'Neal

November 5, Scorpio

Getty Images

