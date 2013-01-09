Celebrity Admissions

We've found all the biggest celebrity confessions, check them out, some are downright scandalous!
American weatherman and actor, Al Roker, has come clean about a 2002 visit to the White House where he accidently pooped himself. Yes. Pooped himself. He had just had gastric bypass surgery but that didn’t stop anything from happening. He said: "When you have a bypass and your bowels [have] been reconstructed, you think you're pretty safe…And I probably went off and ate something I wasn't supposed to. And as I'm walking to the press room … I gotta pass a little gas here. I'm walking by myself. Who's gonna know? Only a little something extra came out.” He ran to the bathroom, ditched the underpants and went commado for the rest of the day. The poor guy, but we can’t help but ask, why you would admit something like that on television of all places?
There were many rumours about Gavin Rossdale (AKA Mr Gwen Stefani) having a homosexual relationship with a singer in the 80s called Marilyn. While Marilyn maintained that the story was true, Gavin denied the rumours for a long time until he came clean about the relationship in an interview with Details magazine. Apparently he was 17 and the fling didn’t last for very long, and after he admitted this, he pleaded with the mag not to run the story, however, this didn’t work out for him. Marilyn said: "He was the love of my life. We were together five years, but it felt like 40. He was just becoming successful in America. I agreed to lie against every grain of my being.” We wonder what Gwen thought of all of this? The couple is said to be doing couple’s therapy because of a rumoured affair the Gavin had with the kids’ nanny, at least they are trying to work things out.
Frank Ocean took to his Tumblr to reveal that his first love was a man, he said: "4 summers ago, I met somebody. I was 19 years old. He was too. We spent that summer, and the summer after, together. Every day almost. And on the days we were together, time would glide. Most of the day I'd see him, and his smile. Sleep I would often share with him. By the time I realized I was in love, it was malignant. It was hopeless. There was no escaping, no negotiating to the women I had been with, the ones I cared for and thought I was in love with."
Janet Jackson admitted to having secretly married Rene Elizondo in 1991 and it remained a secret until Elizondo filed for divorce in 2000. Rene had multiple songwriting credits on the albums that were made in that time, and it is his hands in her topless Rolling Stone cover.
In the Vanity Fair September issue in 2010, Lady Gaga admitted to doing cocaine, she said: “I won’t lie, it’s occasional. And when I say occasional, I mean maybe a couple of times a year.” It seemed like a bid to shy away from looking like LiLo to most though. She also added: “I do not want my fans to ever emulate that or be that way. I don’t want my fans to think they have to be that way to be great.”
Lindsay Lohan admitted via Twitter when she did not pass one of her two random drug tests in the month of September 2010. She said: “Regrettably, I did fail my most recent drug test.” According to a witness, LiLo tweeted the admission whilst slamming back Jack and Cokes.
Well he may be good looking, and the star of a huge franchise, but that doesn’t mean the Robert Pattinson feels the need to wash his hair or clean his home! When asked if it was true that he hadn’t washed his hair for six weeks he said: "Probably. I don't know. I don't really see the point in washing your hair. If you don't care if your hair's clean or not then why would you wash it? It's like, I don't clean my apartment 'cause I don't care. I have my apartment for sleeping in and I have my hair for just, you know, hanging out on my head. I don't care if it's clean or not." No wonder his hair always looks so crazy!
Bradley Cooper has confessed to not using deodorant anymore, really Brad? It’s basic hygiene…
Megan Fox confessed that she often forgets to flush the toilet, she said: “I’m horrible to live with. I don’t clean. My clothes end up wherever I take them off. I forget to flush the toilet. Friends will tell me, 'Megan, you totally pinched a loaf in my toilet and didn’t flush.” Ew.
Snooki admitted on Conan that rather than go to the spa for a treatment, she uses clean cat litter to exfoliate! “Yeah, well, I definitely, um, like to Google a lot. And I don’t like to spend a lot of money on, like, spa treatments, just because I’m, like, a cheapo. So I Googled what else I could use that’s, like, not so expensive, and it was… cat litter,” she revealed. Snooki shrugged off the fact that cat litter has hazardous chemicals in it by saying: “I haven’t broken out at all yet.”
Taylor Momsen shocked people everywhere when the then 17 year old confessed that she is a strong promoter of masturbation, she said: "Don't sleep around ... learn yourself first!" She goes on to say, "You don't have to give yourself away just to have sexual relevance," and "I don't think sex is something people should be afraid of. It's part of human nature. I don't think it should be so shameful, particularly for girls and young girls."
Back when Zac Efron was still dating Vanessa Hudgens, he confessed that he and a few other boys had gone to a strip club (Zac only went when he got Vanessa’s OK). He said: "had this image of what it'd be like. I've heard a lot about these places, mostly from rap music - they're supposed to be pretty reputable! So I envisioned myself in a nice couch with stunna shades with T-Pain and Usher making it rain money! And it just wasn't like that."
Jessica Simpson doesn’t like to brush her teeth very often because she doesn’t like them feeling ‘too slippery’. Instead she rubs her teeth with her shirt, she knows that it’s gross and yet she still does it…Ok, this is worse than not washing your hair or not wearing deodorant…
