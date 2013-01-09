3/14 CELEBRITY ADMISSIONS

There were many rumours about Gavin Rossdale (AKA Mr Gwen Stefani) having a homosexual relationship with a singer in the 80s called Marilyn. While Marilyn maintained that the story was true, Gavin denied the rumours for a long time until he came clean about the relationship in an interview with Details magazine. Apparently he was 17 and the fling didn’t last for very long, and after he admitted this, he pleaded with the mag not to run the story, however, this didn’t work out for him. Marilyn said: "He was the love of my life. We were together five years, but it felt like 40. He was just becoming successful in America. I agreed to lie against every grain of my being.” We wonder what Gwen thought of all of this? The couple is said to be doing couple’s therapy because of a rumoured affair the Gavin had with the kids’ nanny, at least they are trying to work things out.

Getty Images