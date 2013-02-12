Yup, that's Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia DeRossi checking out Katy Perry's impressive (borderline offensive) cleavage -- Ellen looking horrified, Portia amused. We know Ellen loves a good prank, so we can only imagine the joke that prompted this photo.
Getty Images
Kelly Clarkson likely earned some new fans with her affectionate acceptance speech. The singer seemed to be having the time of her life on the stage, and off -- where she shamelessly photobombed Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres.
Talk about a power row. Jay-Z and Beyonce were the Grammy royalty alongside Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel.
Jennifer Lopez looked like she took a note from Angelina Jolie with a dramatic leg pop. While onstage with Pitbull, she joked that she may have inspired the Grammy dress code memo.
Prince sent Twitter fans into a tizzy when he walked onstage in a black hoodie, dark sunglasses and a cane. "Prince is such an inspiration," joked Paula Poundstone, in response to his appearance. "I've never heard him complain once about going blind." Another Twitter fan wrote: "How is it that Prince is both awkwardly weird, but also probably the coolest dude in the room?"
Adele may have kept the dress subdued but she did reveal something new at the Grammys. Check out the tattoo "A" behind her right ear. Word has it the tattoo represents her son, who is rumoured to have been named Angelo. Either that or it stands for her own name, Adele.
Who knew Alicia Keys could also kill it on the drums? She beat her own drum during "Girl On Fire" with Maroon 5's Adam Levine.
Taylor Swift brought out all the stops (and what appeared to be a full "Alice in Wonderland" circus) when she performed the opening number. She also possibly dissed ex-boyfriend Harry Styles during her performance, changing her lyrics to: "So he calls me up and he's like, 'I still love you,' and I'm like, 'I'm sorry, I'm busy opening up the Grammys'. And we're never getting back together, like, ever."
Carrie Underwood's laser-show dress may not have lived up to the hype, but it was interesting to watch the light show on the skirt while she performed.
Johnny Depp, at the Grammys? Yes, the actor showed up to introduce Mumford and Sons - he is apparently a big fan and has been spotted hanging out with Marcus Mumford.
