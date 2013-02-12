News

PHOTOS: MOST MEMORABLE MOMENTS FROM THE 2013 GRAMMYS NIGHT

Portia DeRossi, Ellen DeGeneres and Katy Perry laugh at Katy's cleavage at the 2013 Grammy Awards.

1/10 Portia DeRossi, Ellen DeGeneres and Katy Perry

Yup, that's Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia DeRossi checking out Katy Perry's impressive (borderline offensive) cleavage -- Ellen looking horrified, Portia amused. We know Ellen loves a good prank, so we can only imagine the joke that prompted this photo.

READ: Katy Perry fails to impress star couple with massive cleavage

Getty Images

2/10 Portia DeRossi, Ellen DeGeneres, Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson likely earned some new fans with her affectionate acceptance speech. The singer seemed to be having the time of her life on the stage, and off -- where she shamelessly photobombed Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres.

Getty Images

3/10 Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Beyonce, Jay-Z

Talk about a power row. Jay-Z and Beyonce were the Grammy royalty alongside Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel.

Getty Images

4/10 Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull

Jennifer Lopez looked like she took a note from Angelina Jolie with a dramatic leg pop. While onstage with Pitbull, she joked that she may have inspired the Grammy dress code memo.

PHOTOS: Stars hit the 2013 Grammys red carpet

Getty Images

5/10 Prince

Prince sent Twitter fans into a tizzy when he walked onstage in a black hoodie, dark sunglasses and a cane. "Prince is such an inspiration," joked Paula Poundstone, in response to his appearance. "I've never heard him complain once about going blind." Another Twitter fan wrote: "How is it that Prince is both awkwardly weird, but also probably the coolest dude in the room?"

Getty Images

6/10 Adele

Adele may have kept the dress subdued but she did reveal something new at the Grammys. Check out the tattoo "A" behind her right ear. Word has it the tattoo represents her son, who is rumoured to have been named Angelo. Either that or it stands for her own name, Adele.

Getty Images

7/10 Alicia Keys

Who knew Alicia Keys could also kill it on the drums? She beat her own drum during "Girl On Fire" with Maroon 5's Adam Levine.

Getty Images

8/10 Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift brought out all the stops (and what appeared to be a full "Alice in Wonderland" circus) when she performed the opening number. She also possibly dissed ex-boyfriend Harry Styles during her performance, changing her lyrics to: "So he calls me up and he's like, 'I still love you,' and I'm like, 'I'm sorry, I'm busy opening up the Grammys'. And we're never getting back together, like, ever."

Getty Images

9/10 Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood's laser-show dress may not have lived up to the hype, but it was interesting to watch the light show on the skirt while she performed.

Getty Images

10/10 Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp, at the Grammys? Yes, the actor showed up to introduce Mumford and Sons - he is apparently a big fan and has been spotted hanging out with Marcus Mumford.

Getty Images

