BAYWATCH STARS THEN AND NOW

If you looked in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most watched television program of all time, you would find Baywatch, with the show having over 1.1 billion viewers! So let’s take a look at what the stars from the show looked like then and now…
All-American Television
David Hasselhoff as Mitch Buchannon
If you were a fan of the show, then you have David Hasselhoff to thank for its 11 season run, because if it weren’t for him it wouldn’t have lasted more than one season. David paid money from his own pocket to revive the show after it was canned because he believed in it. Nowadays he’s still acting, but not getting the high-profile jobs that he really wants and his music career is doing pretty averagely as well.
Pamela Anderson as CJ Parker
We all know Pamela Anderson, the former Playgirl Playmate has since had a boob job, become an author, has appeared on our version of Big Brother, done many films, been married multiple times, had a sex tape released, and done charity work for PETA. She’s been one busy girl…
Carmen Electra as Lani McKenzie
Since Baywatch, Carmen has had many film roles in movies such as Scary Movie, Epic Movie, Date Movie and pretty much any other spoof movie you’ve ever seen. Recently, she donned the same swimsuit that she wore for Baywatch in InTouch magazine 15 years since she last wore it for the show.
Kelly Packard as April Giminksi
Since Baywatch, Kelly has continued with her work in television, working on more shows and also hosting things like Ripley’s Believe it or Not. As you can see from her picture, she still loves rocking the colour that made her famous!
Michael Bergin as JD
Did you know that Michael is considered to be the first male model to achieve ‘supermodel’ status? We can see why! Since Baywatch, Bergin launched his own brand of underwear and continued to walk runways around the world. We bet he’s still got washboard abs under that shirt!
Jaason Simmons as Logan Fowler
Did you know that Jaason is from Hobart, Tasmania? After he finished up on Baywatch he continued to act in smaller roles and in 2008 he came out as gay with his partner John. The two have an adopted son and Jaason still looks great!
Donna D’Erico as Donna Marco
Since playing Donna, Donna has been in a few independent films and owned a spa in California. Once a Playboy Playmate, she is now a devout Roman Catholic saying: "I’ve made mistakes and choices in my past that I wouldn’t make today. That's a chapter in my life that I’ve closed the door on. It's like that's another person. It's not who I am today.”
Brooke Burns as Jessie Owens
Brooke continued to act in lots of television shows and movies since Baywatch and was once married to Julian McMahon and was engaged to Bruce Willis, and she still looks pretty hot!
David Charvet as Matt Brody
This Frenchman went from Baywatch the Melrose Place and then became a singer before returning to acting again in a few movies.
Erika Eleniak as Shauni McClain
Another Baywatch babe to have appeared in Playboy, Erika continued to act in more independent films, and also appeared on a few reality TV shows such as Celebrity Fit Club .
Alexandra Paul as Stephanie Holden
Alexandra has starred in over 70 different movies and TV shows in her acting career, she is also a competitive endurance athlete, a political and environmental activist and also a vegan! At age 49, Alex is looking good!
David Chokachi as Cody
One of People’s 50 Most Beautiful People in 1997, David continued to act after Baywatch but did not have the success that he wished for, so much so that in 2009, he appeared in Confessions of a Teen Idol, a show for former teen idols to revitalise his career. We sadly cannot say that it worked…
Jeremy Jackson as Hobie
Jeremy, the youngest Baywatch cast member, also starred in Confessions of a Teen Idol and claimed on the show that he beat out Leonardo DiCaprio for his role as Hobie on the show (which David Hasselhoff confirmed). He confessed that he had a severe drug addiction during his time on the show and also appeared on Celebrity Rehab with Dr Drew for steroid addiction. Sadly though, he has not had much success following his time on Baywatch.
Gena Lee Nolin as Neely
No surprises here, that another Baywatch babe ended up in Playboy with Gena hitting the pages in 2001 after having turned it down many times before. After quitting Baywatch, she started her own show called Sheena, but the show only lasted two years. She has been married multiple times, and is releasing a book later this year about her battle with thyroid disease.
Nicole Eggert as Summer Quinn
Nicole appeared on Who’s the Boss and Charles in Charge prior to her role on Baywatch but since then has not had much success in her acting career. She appeared in a season of Celebrity Fit Club where celebs get together to lose weight and was engaged to Corey Haim and was married actor Justin Herwick. She is currently appearing in Splash, where celebs perform dives from extreme heights…
Jose Solano as Manny Gutierrez
Jose has acted in a few things since Baywatch with his most recent film role being a drug dealer in a movie about the end of the world, but has not enjoyed as much success as he did while the show was running. This is sad considering he won the Nosotros Margo Albert Golden Eagle Award for Most Promising Actor of 1997, that’s got to hurt!
Brande Roderick as Leigh Dwyer
Another Playmate, Brande has starred in a few films, and even starred in a Bollywood film as the wife of an Indian man whose family pressures him to marry and Indian girl! She also starred in the Ben Stiller film, Starsky and Hutch, as well as appearing in Celebrity Apprentice.
Angelica Bridges as Taylor Walsh
Angelica is the lead singer of the band Strawberry Blonde and has acted in shows such as Veronica Mars and the Bold and the Beautiful and surprise surprise – she also appeared in Playboy!
Traci Bingham as Jordan Tate
Traci has appeared in a number of reality TV shows such as Celebrity Big Brother and The Surreal Life, she also appeared in Beverly Hills 90210, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Married with Children. Like Pamela Anderson, she too has posed for Playboy, is a vegetarian and supports PETA.
Krista Allen as Jenna Avid
Krista has continued to act in lots of TV shows and movies including Days of Our Lives, Married with Children, Friends, Smallville, Anger Management and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. She also had a T-shirt line called SuperExcellent.
