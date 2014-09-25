2/21 BAYWATCH STARS THEN AND NOW

David Hasselhoff as Mitch Buchannon

If you were a fan of the show, then you have David Hasselhoff to thank for its 11 season run, because if it weren’t for him it wouldn’t have lasted more than one season. David paid money from his own pocket to revive the show after it was canned because he believed in it. Nowadays he’s still acting, but not getting the high-profile jobs that he really wants and his music career is doing pretty averagely as well.

All-American Television/Getty Images