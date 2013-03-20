2/17 HOLLYWOOD HEARTBREAKERS

We’re not actually sure if Taylor Swift loves her boyfriends or just loves writing songs about how poorly they’ve treated her. Either way, TSwift has racked up almost as many #1 hits as she has beaus. After being jilted by Joe Jonas, the country cutie mended her broken heart with fellow heartbreaker, John Mayer. Their love story didn’t last long, so Swifty wrote him a “Dear John” letter that was played to the world. The singer has also been linked with Taylor Lautner, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Conor Kennedy, but those relationships had unhappy endings as well. Swift’s latest conquest, One Direction singer Harry Styles, ditched the songbird after a few short months. Seems TayTay is still looking for her Prince Charming! less Bradley Cooper is one smooth talker: He’s convinced more than one leading lady to be his arm candy. Before his career officially took off, Cooper got hitched to “Blue Bloods” actress Jennifer Esposito, but their wedded bliss only lasted a year. Since his divorce, this Don Juan has dated everyone from Renee Zellweger to Zoe Saldana. We gotta hand it to you Bradley – you know how to pick ‘em!

Getty Images