HOLLYWOOD HEARTBREAKERS

We’re not actually sure if Taylor Swift loves her boyfriends or just loves writing songs about how poorly they’ve treated her. Either way, TSwift has racked up almost as many #1 hits as she has beaus. After being jilted by Joe Jonas, the country cutie mended her broken heart with fellow heartbreaker, John Mayer. Their love story didn’t last long, so Swifty wrote him a “Dear John” letter that was played to the world. The singer has also been linked with Taylor Lautner, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Conor Kennedy, but those relationships had unhappy endings as well. Swift’s latest conquest, One Direction singer Harry Styles, ditched the songbird after a few short months. Seems TayTay is still looking for her Prince Charming!
Bradley Cooper is one smooth talker: He's convinced more than one leading lady to be his arm candy. Before his career officially took off, Cooper got hitched to "Blue Bloods" actress Jennifer Esposito, but their wedded bliss only lasted a year. Since his divorce, this Don Juan has dated everyone from Renee Zellweger to Zoe Saldana. We gotta hand it to you Bradley – you know how to pick 'em!
Cameron Diaz has one of the most impressive little black books in Hollywood and isn’t planning on settling down anytime soon. The 40-year-old claims marriage just isn’t something she’s “into” and once revealed to Maxim magazine, "I love men more than anything. I want all men to be happy and have rad women in their lives." Luckily, she’s been that rad lady for guys like Justin Timberlake, Alex Rodriguez, and Sean Combs to name a few.
Models beware: Adam Levine loves his Angels. The 33-year-old crooner dated 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret hottie Anne V for two years before she dumped him from several thousand miles away. But the Maroon 5 frontman wasn’t sad for long. He quickly scooped up Anne’s pal and fellow VS Angel Behati Prinsloo. If it doesn’t work out for this smokin’ hot pair, we wonder which catwalker is next in line for Levine’s affection...
Jennifer Lopez was dubbed the “World’s Most Beautiful Woman,” so it should come as no surprise that the dancing diva has plenty of paramours. The problem is, their “love don’t cost a thing.” After divorcing her first husband, Ojani Noa, and ditching second spouse Chris Judd, J. Lo moved on to greener pastures. She played house with P.Diddy and even got engaged to Ben Affleck, but these relationships ended in shambles, as did her most recent marriage to Marc Anthony. Luckily, Jenny from the Block already has a new dancing partner – her much-younger beau, Casper Smart.
It looks like Emma Roberts picked up a couple tips from her aunt and former heartbreaker, Julia Roberts. The young actress has broken the hearts of stars like Taylor Lautner and “Glee” cutie Chord Overstreet! Thankfully, this mini maneater is currently off the market and happily dating her “Adult World” co-star Evan Peters.
George Clooney is one of the most famous Lotharios in town, and is notorious for snuggling up to ladies for several years before letting them know that they won’t tame this tiger. His pursuits include leggy ladies like Elisabetta Canalis, cocktail waitress Sarah Larson and current girlfriend Stacy Keibler. Don’t be too bummed for these gals though, the perks of dating this silver fox – even for a short period of time –include being whisked off to his Lake Como, Italy, abode and attending the Oscars.
Leonardo DiCaprio is a notorious modelizer and looks primed to take over George Clooney’s best-looking bachelor status when the time comes. The “Django Unchained” star simply can’t be chained, even by the likes of lingerie models Gisele Bundchen and Bar Refaeli. While we hope he eventually settles down, we never tire of seeing the 38-year-old hook his latest pretty fish.
“The Client List” star Jennifer Love Hewitt may have a smokin’ hot bod, but sadly, her killer figure hasn’t helped her in the love department. Her ex and fellow Hollywood heartbreaker, John Mayer, may have even written his hit “Your Body is a Wonderland” about his lady’s ample assets, but that wasn’t enough for her to hang on to him. At one time she was “deeply in love” with comedian Jamie Kennedy, but that spark also fizzled. These days, she’s been dating “List” co-star Brian Hallisay.
Whether it’s his sultry stares or his sexy song lyrics, we’ll never know, but John Mayer has never had a shortage of gorgeous gals falling at his feet. Unfortunately, that’s not a very good place to be, since both Jessica Simpson and Jennifer Aniston have had their hearts stomped on by the Romeo. Mayer most recently wooed current girlfriend “California Girl” Katy Perry. For her sake, let’s hope he’s changed
It’s ironic that January Jones is the star of “Mad Men” since she definitely drives the boys mad with her feminine charms. The 35-year-old blond bombshell snared goofball Ashton Kutcher long before Demi Moore got her paws on him and later dated crooner Josh Groban for two years. For a time, it looked like being mom to 17-month-old son, Xander, had slowed her down, but rumors are swirling that she made a play for Miley Cyrus’ fiancé, Liam Hemsworth. Talk about drama!
We can’t blame gals like Jessica Biel and Jennifer Aniston for falling for Gerard Butler’s swoon-worthy Scottish accent. Each of the actress’ romances with the legendary playboy were simply rumors, but the “Playing for Keeps” star does have quite a reputation for wooing his co-stars as well as Brandi Glanville (tisk tisk), so we wouldn’t be surprised if the rumors were true. Hopefully the 43-year-old is “playing for keeps” with current girlfriend Madalina Ghenea.
Madonna wasn’t joking when she sang “Give Me All Your Lovin.” She got plenty of it during her first marriage to Oscar winner Sean Penn before moving onto her personal trainer, Carlos Leon (far right). Her love of fitness has stood the test of time, but their romance didn’t. Madonna took a swing at baseball player Alex Rodriguez, but he struck out before the bottom of the first. Most recently, Madge has been parading around with a series of boy toys including Jesus Luz (left) and current love match, model Brahim Zaibat.
Joe Jonas made a big mistake in 2008 when he dumped his then-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, via text message for actress Camilla Belle. Swifty took her tears and turned them into multi-million-dollar record sales and publicly shamed the JoBro. Since launching Tay’s career with that text message, Joe has romanced stars like Demi Lovato and actress Ashley Greene. Unfortunately, he left them crying in their Kleenex as well.
When she’s not jumping in and out of jail or rehab, Lindsay Lohan is doling out her own prescriptions in the form of love potion number 9. The troubled starlet got cozy with Wilmer Valderrama in 2009 before linking up with DJ Samantha Ronson, only to have that relationship thwarted by her legal drama. LiLo recently hooked up with Pink Taco restaurant founder Harry Morton, but it sounds like their relationship has also hit the skids. In fact, the most consistent relationship the “Mean Girls” star has had is with the L.A. County courthouse.
Johnny Depp’s alter ego, swashbuckling pirate Captain Jack Sparrow, strikes out with the ladies a ton, but the mysterious actor has never had that problem. He’s bagged gorgeous model Kate Moss and his “Edward Scissorhands” co-star Winona Ryder. In fact, he was so enamored with the quirky actress that he had her name tattooed on his arm. Their love didn’t last and Depp had his ink partially removed (turning the tat into the word “Wino”) before he made his way into the awaiting arms of model Vanessa Paradis. The 49-year-old seemed content with Paradis and their two children, but last year he parted ways with the French beauty. These days, he’s single and ready to mingle.
Much like her on-stage fashion choices, Katy Perry's dating diary is ... interesting. The "Part of Me" songbird dated Gym Class Heroes lead singer, Travie McCoy before she got hitched to kooky comedian, Russell Brand. Her quickie marriage to the Brit didn't last long and the pair split in 2012, blaming their matrimonial woes on "incompatibility." However, the 28-year-old was "wide awake" when she chose to date fellow heartbreaker John Mayer. Since they have heartbreaking in common, perhaps they're more compatible?
