GUESS THE CELEBRITY TATTOO

It's hard to keep up with who's got what tattoo nowadays, but take a look through and see if you can guess who's got a Mario Kart tat or who's got YOLO inked on his hand...
Who’s sporting this new koi fish on his forearm?
That would be Justin Bieber! The fish stands for luck, perseverance, strength and courage, it seems like he could do with all the luck he can get right now! He’s also got Roman numerals, an owl, praying hands, Jesus and a few others!
Which teen star has a big ship on his left arm?
That would be Harry Styles! Harry might only be young, but he’s already got twenty tats! The tattoo artist said that the tat had nothing to do with Taylor Swift as it was heavily reported (it is very similar to the one spotted on Taylor’s co-star in the I Knew You Were Trouble clip): “He only chose it after he arrived. He wanted a realistic looking English ship, because he misses home and needs to remind himself that he’s homeward bound…What he said was: ‘We’re always on the road but my heart is at home and I want a ship.’”
Who’s this songstress that’s got the Virgin Mary on her inner left arm?
That’s Rita Ora! Rita loves tattoos and said to GQ: “Tattoos to me are really kind of important…I think they’re just beautiful. I love tattoos. I think they’re another form of art.”
Who’s the former teen star with the mini da Vinci anatomical heart? Kat Von D said on Instagram: "Just did the RADDEST tattoo on … a miniature rendition of a daVinci anatomical heart."
It’s Miley Cyrus! She has more than a dozen tattoos including a dreamcatcher, a Theodore Roosevelt quote, Roman numerals and the word “love”.
Who’s the actor who got YOLO on his right hand?
It’s Zac Efron! Back in 2011 when Zac got this tattoo he saw it as not taking himself too seriously, and that it would remind him not to regret anything. But nowadays YOLO is thrown around way too often and not really thought to be the coolest thing to say, let alone have it on your hand for the rest of your life. We wonder if he regrets this tat?
Who’s the singer that got tatted with his astrological birth chart?
It’s Adam Lambert! He said “It represents my Astrological Birth Chart, along with Pagan, Buddhist, and Greco-Roman Archetypes related to balance and the life cycle. My chart is Aquarius Sun, Libra Rising, Aries Moon. All three are represented.”
Who’s this former child star with Faith on her arm?
That’s former Disney star, Demi Lovato! Demi added to her huge tat collection when she had Kat Von D add birds to her Faith tattoo, we have to admit though, it’s quite nice! A lot of her tattoos have special meaning from her time in rehab including ‘stay’ and ‘strong’ on her wrists, but she also thinks that she will have about half of them removed in the future!
Who’s the singer rocking a cherub on the back of her head?
Lady Gaga! Tattooist Mark Mahoney said: "It's kind of a Renaissance era cherub, a nod to her Italian heritage…Once I got the pattern on, I realised it was just a perfect image for that place on the body. I knew it was going to be fine, just because it seemed to fit so perfectly right there." She actually got the tattoo live onstage at her perfume launch at the Guggenheim Museum and had it done in memory of photographer Terry Richardson’s deceased mum.
Who’s the actress who got Marilyn Monroe on her right arm?
That’s Megan Fox! Megan is actually in the process of removing this tattoo, it was only when she started reading about her she realised what a tough life Marilyn had. She said: "She wasn't powerful at the time. She was sort of like Lindsay. She was an actress who wasn't reliable, who almost wasn't insurable.... She had all the potential in the world, and it was squandered…I'm not interested in following in those footsteps."
Who’s added the ancient Egyptian Queen Nefertiti to her already huge tat collection?
That would be Rihanna! She has heaps of tattoos and loves the whole culture of it, she said: “I like hanging out in tattoo shops…I am so intrigued by tattoos. It’s an entire culture, and I study it. Sometimes I go with friends, or just by myself. I get bum-rushed, but I don’t care. I don’t take security.” She probably chose Nefertiti because she is considered to be iconic symbol of feminine beauty.
Who’s sporting the Lucky You tat?
That would be Scarlett Johannson! She was inked by Fuzi Uvtpk, a French tattoo and graffiti artist when she was in France! She also has a sun rising over the sea, a bracelet with I heart NY on it, as well as two circles linked by the letter ‘A’. Scarlett likes to get tattoos that make her feel happy, but prefers to keep the meaning behind them private.
Someone's a Mario Kart fan! Who’s got the Nintendo character inked on his arm?
Mama mia, it’s Sean Kingston! Sean loves Mario Kart so much that he decided to get a picture of Mario racing on his arm! Sean pimped out Mario’s ride by making it a Porsche with lots of weapons.
Who’s showing off their Leo pride with this tat?
That’s Christina Ricci! Christina said this about her tattoo: “It’s Aslan the lion from The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. It’s a symbol of my hellish childhood. I struggled through my oppressive teenage years and when I turned 18 I escaped. Like Aslan, I was finally free.”
Which rocker has “Kate über alles” on his arm?
That’s Jamie Hince! He got the tattoo for wife Kate Moss when she bet him that he wasn’t manly enough to do it, so of course he went and did it! The pair also already have matching anchor tattoos.
Who got this painful head tattoo of an American Indian?
That’s Miley’s bro, Trace Cyrus! He tweeted: "Got my head tatted today! Excuse all the ink on my face. And yes this hurt!!!"
