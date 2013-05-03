3/31 Hailee Steinfeld and Sasha Pieterse

One's a Miu Miu darling and critically acclaimed young actress starring in the upcoming "Romeo and Juliet" remake. The other's a wicked and mysterious bad girl on ABC Family's "Pretty Little Liars". But what really sets them apart is their appearance! Both girls were born in 1996, but look worlds apart! Hailee still has her cute-as-pie baby face, whilst Sasha fits right in with her PLL castmates, who are in their mid-twenties.

