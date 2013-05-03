It’s hard to believe but lil Dakota, who looks like a perfectly normal 19-year-old, was actually born in the same year as 18-year-old Courtney Stodden! Guess excessive makeup really does age – while Court piles it on, Dakota goes au naturel when she’s hanging around NYU and not working.
Getty Images
To be fair, they’re on the opposite sides of the spectrum. Ariana’s a pretty pop girl who admires Audrey Hepburn, Taylor is a bad*** rock star. Can you believe they’re both born in 1993 and 19 years old?
Getty Images
One's a Miu Miu darling and critically acclaimed young actress starring in the upcoming "Romeo and Juliet" remake. The other's a wicked and mysterious bad girl on ABC Family's "Pretty Little Liars". But what really sets them apart is their appearance! Both girls were born in 1996, but look worlds apart! Hailee still has her cute-as-pie baby face, whilst Sasha fits right in with her PLL castmates, who are in their mid-twenties.
Getty Images
Phwoar! We think Anne’s pixie crop makes her look much older than her bubblegum candy-coloured counterpart, yet both stars are 30!
Getty Images
One’s an actress known for her mature roles as Elizabeth Bennet and Elizabeth Swan; the other’s a forever-young songstress constantly singing about making up and breaking up (no, she’s not Taylor Swift). The one thing they do have in common? They’re both born in 1985.
Getty Images
Can you believe these two are the same age? Both actors were born in 1964.
Getty Images
We’re not saying Miranda looks old. Not at all. She still has the bod and the sex appeal. But when we compare her with Mila, we just can’t believe they’re both hitting 30 this year!
Getty Images
How could this be? Born in March, 73-year-old Chuck is even older than 72-year-old Gambon, born in October! Maybe smiling and hair dye does the trick?!
Getty Images
Believe it or not, JLaw and the eldest (but baby-faced) “Modern Family” starlet are both 22!
Getty Images
Phwoar! Can you believe that these two were both born in 1969? The ever-energetic JLo looks way younger than her 43 years, whilst the "Grey's Anatomy" doc is starting to age gracefully.
Getty Images
Wow! These two do not look like they were born just days apart! Aimee was born October 10, while "Alice in Wonderland" actress Mia entered the world 4 days later. We find this VERY hard to believe!
Getty Images
Guess young parenting takes a toll on your skin! Free spirit Shai still has that youthful glow, staying away from makeup when she's not working, whilst the "Teen Mom" cakes it on and looks remarkably older. Hard to believe these two were both born in 1991!
Getty Images
Do these women look 34 to you? Kate still looks stunning for a women in her thirties, but "Pretty Little Liars" star Bianca could still pass for a university student! What's her secret?!
Getty Images
It's no secret that the sk8er girl hasn't left her teenage phase behind just yet, her latest single being called "Here's to Never Growing Up". And she looks it, too! Compare her to Rachael Taylor, who is also 28, and they seem like they were born in different decades!
Getty Images
How are these two even in the same category? 31-year-old Alexis Bledel, who seems to have taken a rather effective age-stopping potion, will always be Rory Gilmore to us, while Julia Stiles is starting to branch away from her "10 Things I Hate About You" days.
Getty Images
We're in disbelief about these two! Lily Collins, who is in talks to star in the upcoming film adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies", could still pass for a teenager despite being 24. 78violet's Aly, who became popular on the small screen debut playing law student/cheerleader Marti Perkins, seems much older than the current squeeze of Jamie Campbell Bower.
Getty Images
Okay, first things first - how on earth is Carmen Electra 41, with not a wrinkle on her face? At least Selma Blair, 40, doesn't make us feel totally inadequate. Though she's still looking stunning!
Getty Images
Don’t get surgery, kids! They’re both born in the same year (Heidi is 26, Lauren is 27) but Lauren looks remarkably younger than her former BFF.
Getty Images
They’re both 24. They’re both new mothers. That’s about the only thing these two have in common.
Getty Images
Spot a pattern here? Amy Winehouse was known for her drug addiction and died aged 27. Child star Amanda is newly 27 and prior to her blonde hair extensions and excessive makeup looked much younger than Amy. We can only hope she’s not on the same path as Ms Winehouse.
Getty Images
Maybe it’s the white hair and beard, but it seems like Andrew Lincoln and Jim Parsons cannot be the same age! With his role as Sheldon on “The Big Bang Theory”, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Jim looks much younger than 40.
Getty Images
One's played a technical producer on a tween show, the other's played a teenage psychopath who commits a massacre at his high school. These 20-year-olds also look worlds apart in the age stakes!
Getty Images
At just 16, Chloe has already emerged as a young Hollywood fashion icon and starred in some daring roles. However, she could still pass for a kid. Meanwhile, Disney's Bella Thorne constantly sports tailored looks which make her look much older than her 15 years! The auburn-haired beauties were both born in '97 (making us feel REALLY old!)
Getty Images
We’re shocked that Lizzy and Anna were both born in 1982, because Lizzy seems so youthful! Then again, anyone that associates with Jessica Day will be forever young.
Getty Images
Both actresses turned just 15 this year, and while Elle could pass for her age, Ariel looks so grown up! While Elle has outgrown older sis Dakota in the height stakes, her face still looks childlike and her bubbly personality shows her youth. Meanwhile, “Modern Family” star Ariel lives with her older sis and acts beyond her years.
Getty Images
Lucy is currently known for paying artsy and mature Aria on teen mystery series "Pretty Little Liars", while Nina is also dabbling in the genre, torn between two handsome vampires on "Vampire Diaries". But do they look the same age to you? Both actresses were born in 1989, but we think Lucy still has that baby face!
Getty Images
They’re both born in 1961 (Eddie is 52, George is 51) but they look remarkably different! We’re putting it down to the grey facial hair (though we do think he pulls it off!)
Getty Images
They’re both 18, but we think Jake looks much younger than the “Twilight” hunk! (Note to Booboo: Please get a haircut).
Getty Images
Both girls are Disney darlings, with Debby becoming a hit on the Sprouse twins' "The Suite Life on Deck", and most recently shining in her headlining role on "Jessie". Keke has starred in "Jump In!" alongside Corbin Bleu. But can you believe they're the same age? Both actresses are 19 and were born in 1993, but we think Keke looks way beyond her years.
Getty Images
Is it just us or does Jared Leto look much younger than his 41 years? He’s the same age as Jeremy Renner, who is still looking good for his age but someone please tell us – why doesn’t Jared have a single wrinkle?
Getty Images
Whaaaaat?! We could have sworn that these two would be miles apart. After all, Julie still looks like she’s in her 30s! She’s actually 43, and Tina is 42 – both were born in 1970.
Getty Images