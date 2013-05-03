1/12 MUSIC STARS WHO BLEW MILLIONS

Lauryn Hill, $1.75 million



Lauryn Hill recently became the latest in a long line of highly paid music stars to find themselves in dire financial straits. She took to her Tumblr to say "It has been reported that I signed a new record deal and that I did this to pay taxes," she wrote, but never does the word "taxes" (nor her debt from tax evasion) come up again; instead, she dwells on "inequity" and how "past recordings have sold over 50,000,000 units worldwide, earning the label a tremendous amount of money (a fraction of which actually came to me)." According to her attorney, a loan signed against two properties would make Hill good by the time her tax-evasion sentencing comes up May 6, but this deal shouldn't hurt. Hill pleaded guilty of not filing taxes from 2005 to 2007, right before People magazine wondered why she was "shocking friends with odd behavior." And the government, apparently.

Getty Images