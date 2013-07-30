CHILD STAR MELTDOWNS

Before her recent driveway DIY bonfire incident last week, child star Amanda Bynes rose to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s on the Nickelodeon series All That and The Amanda Show she then succeeded in some popcorn B grade flicks including ‘She’s the Man’ (2006) and Hairspray (2007). Sadly Bynes acting career took a nose dive and her driving record followed, arrested for varied offences including side swiping, texting while driving, drink driving and two alleged hit and run incidents. She was hospitalized this week pending a mental health evaluation.
At ten years of age Jake Lloyd starred as Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace then quit acting trading Hollywood for Chicago where he studied film and psychology. The child star awkwardly admits he destroyed his Star Wars memorabilia yet still attends sci fi conventions ‘for the fans’.
The child star was signed by her parents to Ford modeling agency at age 2. Looking as though butter wouldn’t melt in her mouth she played little Cindy Lou Who in "The Grinch." Years later, the 19-year-old actress has replaced the pretty pigtail plaits with some serious black eyeliner and fronts rock band ‘The Pretty Reckless’ the short skirts are a far cry from the pleated pinafores of her child star years.
One of Momsen’s peers, 19-year-old Angus T Jones, was one of the highest paid child stars at 17 when ‘Two and a Half Men’ guaranteed him $7.8 million over the next two seasons, amounting to $300,000 for each of the 26 episodes. What followed was an embarrassing You Tube leak of Jones criticising the show in late 2012 naming it ‘filth’ which coincided with his newly held religious beliefs. The spat from the child star resulted in CBS announcing in April 2013 that he would be downgraded to recurring status for season 11.
Oh Bieber Bieber no…the bright eyed young star has recently split from long term fellow child star Selena Gomez and has been suddenly sporting some foul mouth antics. It was reported he arrived late to a gig in London, collapsed at another and attacked paparazzi who were blocking his car screaming and swearing as he was held back back by security.
The once fresh faced child Disney star Demi Lovato took a turn for the worst when personal struggles forced her acting and singing career into a hiatus. After punching one of her back up dancers Lovato was checked into a treatment facility.
Edward Furlong first appeared as a child prodigy star in 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day', what followed were an impressive list of films with accomplished actors however his stardom declined soon after 2000 due to multiple arrests, substance and alcohol abuse.
Malcolm in the Middle's Frankie Muniz has mostly retired from acting, but he saw his name make headlines again in 2011 when he got into a huge fight with his girlfriend (now fiancé) Elycia Turnbow and allegedly pointed a gun at his own head.
At just 23 years of age Kristen Stewart boasts a long list of films and an affair with a director. While onscreen she plays the softly spoken Bella in Twilight, offscreen the self confessed tomboy was found in various states of undress amidst the throes of passion with the married Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders. Stewart had a meltdown following the release of the photos and publicly apologized for the indiscretion.
Lindsay Lohan was once the auburn haired blue eyed starlet appearing for the first time on the big screen in 1998 when she starred as identical twins in "The Parent Trap." However since her child stardom the troubled teen turned her fame into a quarter life crisis that continues to haunt her into her late 20s as her court appearances have become more frequent than her auditions.
Child star Alyssa Milano began her career at age 8 on Broadway, then moving to star in the acclaimed TV series ‘Whos the Boss’ as a 10 year old girl. Years later Milano would try in vain to shed the ‘girl next door’ image by appearing nude in several erotic adult films such as Embrace of the Vampire (1994) and Deadly Sins (1995).
Mara Wilson is a former child star who appeared in films like ‘Matilda’ and ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’. Now at 25 years of age and an NYU graduate she credits her parents support in encouraging activities outside of acting to be the reason she avoided a child star meltdown. For kids who want to act, she says, "Make sure it's really your choice, get out of it when it stops being fun, and get an education."
