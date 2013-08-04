2/12 HOME AND AWAY HUNKS

Not to be confused with his equally hunky brother Liam (though its easy to do), Chris Hemsworth starred as Kym Hyde on Home and Away from 2004-2007. As director Stephen Milburn Anderson said ""Here's a guy who is young, has the right look, is a very good actor and, let's face it, he's beautiful." Apparently Hollywood thought so too, with Chris picking up the lead role of Thor opposite Natalie Portman. He'll be reprising the role again for 'Thor: The Dark World' out later this year.