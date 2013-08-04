From Beau Brady's frosted tips to Chris Hemsworth's rock hard abs we revisit the hunks who turned up the heat at Summer Bay and welcome the new hotties set to take their place.
Not to be confused with his equally hunky brother Liam (though its easy to do), Chris Hemsworth starred as Kym Hyde on Home and Away from 2004-2007. As director Stephen Milburn Anderson said ""Here's a guy who is young, has the right look, is a very good actor and, let's face it, he's beautiful." Apparently Hollywood thought so too, with Chris picking up the lead role of Thor opposite Natalie Portman. He'll be reprising the role again for 'Thor: The Dark World' out later this year.
From from 1997 to 2002 little known actor Ryan Kwanten played Vinnie Patterson on the Australian soap-opera Home and Away. Kwanten picked up a role in US TV series 'Summerland' before landing the role of Jason Stackhouse in 'True Blood'. And we have to say, we don't blame Hollywood for stealing him away from Summer Bay.
In 2009 Todd Lasance nabbed a Silver Logie for Most Popular Actor for his role on Home and Away as Aden Jeffries (inset) and left us for LA to pursue his acting in the Hollywood Hills. But all was not lost as we still catch a glimpse of Lasance in his Bonds underwear (thankyou Bonds for bringing us back one our fave Home and Away hunks!) He's also appeared in Tim Winton's TV miniseries adaptation, 'Cloudstreet', and appeared in TV series 'Spartacus: Blood and Sand' this year.
Beau Brady played Noah Lawson from 2000-2004, and turned up the heat in Summer Bay thanks to his saucy beach bod. All we can say is Bec Cartwright- what were you thinking ditching Beau? He most recently appeared on the big screen in 'The Sapphires' last year with a small role.
Blue eyed, blonde haired angel Chris Egan played Nick Smith on the series from 2000-2003 and has since begun to make a name for himself in Hollywood starring opposite Amanda Seyfield in 'Letters to Juliet'. We sure do miss this blonde haired cutie from Summer Bay.
Dieter Brummer remains one of the original hunks of Home and Away, appearing alongside Melissa George (who infamously tried to ignore her 'Home and Away' roots last year) from 1991-1996, going onto appear in 'Underbelly' and various other Aussie TV shows.
Mark Furze played Ric Dalby on the show and never failed to disappoint with his chisled jawline and typical good looks.
Paul O'Brien played Constable Jack Holden and made us all consider breaking the law, as long as he was the one yielding the handcuffs...
Tai Hara will be one of the new hunks, introduced to us exclusively online in upcoming webisodes titled 'Home and Away Extras'. Starting Wednesday August 7, starting straight after 7pm airing of the regular TV show, his character (a new boy from the wrong side of the river) will then hit our TV screens later in the month.
Jackson Gallagher will be joining Tai Hara in his online 'Home and Away Extras' debut next week, playing another boy from the wrong side of the river.
