Robin Thicke and Alan Thicke

ROBIN THICKE & ALAN THICKE
With a recent record-breaking feat of 242 million listeners—the highest number of radio listeners ever recorded—it doesn’t sound like the R&B/pop star had many growing pains being raised as the son of a famous TV personality. “My dad has always been one of my best friends and Mr. Cool,” the younger Thicke told Time in July. He and his father even co-wrote a song for his new album. When Time pointed out that it was unusual for a pop song to rhyme “obstreperous” with “a cost to us,” Robin replied, “That’s obviously my father. That’s someone with a college degree.” Lest anyone suspect that Alan wouldn’t approve of the controversial “Blurred Lines” video, he told OMG!, “I think they did some excellent casting.” Alan spoke of his son as if he were a casting agent too: “He’s a stud. He’s 6’4”, he’s in great shape genetically and organically, and then he works out and works hard and takes care of himself... Believe me, he looks great naked." This may be blurring some lines of parental pride we’d rather not cross.
MILEY CYRUS & BILLY RAY CYRUS
Sometimes the eclipsing doesn’t go down so smoothly. For a few years, they were the seeming model of a show-biz family doing it together, things have seemed a bit more achy-breaky in the years since Hannah Montana ended its run on the Disney Channel. Over the past few years, the father and daughter have played out some of their drama on Twitter. In 2011, after a video leaked of Miley smoking from a bong, Billy Ray tweeted, “Just saw this stuff for the first time myself. I’m so sad. There is much beyond my control right now.” Soon thereafter he did a legendary interview with GQ where he said the Disney show “destroyed” his family and wished he could “erase it all in a second.” He’s been apologizing for that interview ever since. “The truth is, I loved Hannah Montana… I’m not mad at anybody,” he told ABC earlier this year. But Miley sure seemed to be mad at him in June when she tweeted to her father: “Since you won’t reply to my texts I’m giving you an hour to tell the truth or I’ll tell it for you” — with a link to a photo of Billy Ray, who’s been in the midst of a divorce drama, with one of his female Chicago co-stars.
NORAH JONES & RAVI SHANKAR
It’s tough to compare the daughter’s success with her late father’s, since they thrived in such radically different musical realms — him being the most famous Indian musician of all time, her being the queen of American pop-jazz. Norah seemed defensive when the bloodline first came to light: “"I don't like talking about him because he doesn't have anything to do with me or my music," she told Rolling Stone in 2004. That wasn’t just an exaggeration: Norah was born after a very brief relationship between her mother, an American concert promoter, and Shankar, whom she barely ever saw for the first 18 years of her life. As is often the case, she loosened up once her own legend had become secure. “"I'm fine with talking about it now because I feel like I don't have anything to prove any more," she told the Independent in 2011, a year and a half before her father’s death.
JEFF BUCKLEY & TIM BUCKLEY “At best, Jeff is ambivalent about the father he barely knew,” Rolling Stone wrote in a 1994 profile of the younger Buckley. Jeff even mocked his father’s work, citing what he saw as some bad lyrics: “’I woke up this morning’... What the f--- is that? ‘Every, every single day I've been loving you’... What kind of bulls--- is that?... ‘Gonna look between your toes’... F--- that s---. It's like you don't know if you're Tom Jones or Al Green, and the two mixed together don't really sound that great." But he participated in a 1991 tribute show to his father, he told RS, even though he felt “it wasn't my work, it wasn't my life. But it bothered me that I hadn't been to his funeral, that I'd never been able to tell him anything. I used that show to pay my last respects.” The senior Buckley died in 1975, when his son was just 9. Jeff died in 1997 and left behind a cult following arguably even bigger than his dad’s, though he released only one album during his lifetime.
ENRIQUE IGLESIAS & JULIO IGLESIAS
The father recognised a fighter spirit in his son -- to put it mildly. Enrique “has the blood, the spirit, the character of a champion,” Julio told Huffington Post this year. “You go into a fight with Enrique boxing, he'd kill you.” Enrique might have had the urge to box interviewers who only wanted to know about his famous dad. “I used to walk out of interviews when people talked about me as my father's son, but they don't do that any more,” he told the Daily Mail in 2009. Maybe that’s because they see the killer instinct in his eyes, or maybe it’s because they know he’s had six top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 -- five more than his father ever did.
NAS & OLU DARAThe rapper and his jazz-musician dad collaborated last year… for a Gap ad campaign. It wasn’t the first time they’d worked together, even though their chosen genres don’t allow for a lot of overlap. Dara played cornet on Nas’ “Life’s a Bitch,” from the 1994 album Illmatic. “Some years passed and I heard some kids humming the solo. That’s a wonderful thing to hear the kids humming the cornet,” Dara told HipHopDX. “I almost forgot it was me.” In return, Nas rapped on his father’s “Jungle Jay” in 1998. “I’ve been a musician my whole life and my father was a musician and my great uncle was a musician. It’s definitely in our blood,” said Dara, who began giving Nas trumpet lessons around age 4.”We do it because we do it, you know?”
ROSANNE CASH & JOHNNY CASHThe daughter of the country icon had her moments of worrying about the Man in Black’s shadow. “'People think you have it easy and they resent you,” she told the Guardian in 2005. “I had a brief moment when I thought I might use my grandmother's maiden name, Rivers. Then I realised that that's not who I am and it didn't feel very honest.” She ultimately didn’t run far, even though her singer/songwriter albums leaned more toward confessional SoCal rock than country. In 1988, she had a No. 1 country hit with a remake of her dad’s “Tennessee Flat Top Box” -- his 1964 version of which only reached No. 11. Just don’t ask Rosanne to ever sit through Walk the Line, her dad’s biopic, again. She hated it, saying watching these "very complex lives reduced to two hours” was “like having a root canal without anesthetic.”
BECK & DAVID CAMPBELL
When rock musicians want a string arrangement, their first go-to guy is usually David Campbell. That goes for his son, Beck, too, who’s used his dad to add orchestration to albums like Modern Guilt. The list of nonfamilial artists Campbell has worked with is vast and endless, with credits stretching from Carole King’s Tapestry and Jackson Browne’s The Pretender to Muse’s recent The 2nd Law. “I’ve done something on just about every one of (Beck’s) albums,” Campbell told the Los Angeles Times. “There’s no tension.” Beck said his father “always had an ear for the weirder harmonies. That’s probably what he passed to me.” Campbell was regularly featured in the Church of Scientology’s magazine as he rose up through the musical ranks, though Beck has been quick with a “no comment” when asked about his family’s ties to the religion.
HANK WILLIAMS JR. & HANK WILLIAMS
Hank Jr.’s 1979 hit “Family Tradition” could be read as tragedy, since it alludes to substance abuse as something handed down by his late father, although the son certainly plays it for comedy in the song. Hank Jr. was only 3 when his father passed away and has always had a complicated relationship with his legacy, being the scion of the figure most historians would consider the greatest country singer of all time. In 1964, he provided his father’s singing voice in the biopic Your Cheatin’ Heart, and was even considered a Hank “impersonator” by some cynics. Then he inadvertently found a new look after a 1975 accident that caused him to adopt an omnipresent beard and sunglasses. He also purposely adopted a new style, becoming the king of all things rowdy. Hank Jr. is the father of two other well known singers — country-punk Hank III, with whom he’s had a stormy relationship, and Holly Williams, a gentler, highly acclaimed singer/songwriter.
HILLARY SCOTT & LINDA DAVIS
The singer for Lady Antebellum isn’t the first lady with a No. 1 country hit in her family. Scott’s mother, Davis, now 50, had a run of five major-label albums in the 1990s. Although Davis had only modest success as a solo artist, her role as a background singer for Reba McIntire led to a 1993 duet, “Does He Love You,” that hit the top of the Billboard country chart and won a Grammy for best country collaboration. In 2003, well before the formation of Lady Antebellum, Davis and Scott recorded a Christmas album with husband/father Lang Scott. “I still remind (Hillary) to enjoy it and be in the moment, because out of a lifetime, this could be a short window of time. So we just want her to really enjoy that,” said Davis, who knows all about fleeting.
REDFOO & BERRY GORDY
Motown co-founder Gordy co-wrote “Money (That’s What I Want)” back in the day. And his son, Stefan Kendal Gordy — aka Redfoo — won’t have to necessarily rely on an inheritance to get his, as he raked in a pile of it as half of LMFAO. “They went from nothing to everything within a couple of years,” the elder Gordy told the Hollywood Reporter about his “Party Rock”-ing offspring. “Even with the whole [Motown] legacy thing, I’ve had a chance to appreciate this and enjoy it. I’m delighted… Their goal is to make people happy... They’re making the world a better place.” Talking with the New York Times, Redfoo echoes his dad’s words almost exactly: “The same reason why we’re doing music is the same reason why Motown did: to make the world a better place and to make people happy.” Global détente is in the house tonight!
RUFUS WAINWRIGHT & LOUDON WAINWRIGHT III
The father and son performed together at London’s Royal Opera House in 2011. The joint appearance “would not have been imaginable a few years ago,” the Guardian pointed out. “With no little grim irony, it has probably taken the illness and death of Rufus's mother, Canadian folk singer Kate McGarrigle, to orchestrate it.” Speaking of irony, the occasion included Loudon’s performance of “Rufus is a T-t Man,” a song he wrote about his then-breastfeeding son. “He is more of a pecs man these days,” the father added of his famously gay scion. In return, Rufus sang “Dinner at Eight,” described by the Guardian as “his own grand slamming of his parents’ breakup and his rivalry with Loudon.” But, the paper’s review concluded, “despite all the potent oedipal stuff flying around… the Wainwright family rancor has been superseded by warmth."
NATALIE COLE & NAT “KING” COLE
In 1988, Hank Williams Jr. had done a “virtual” duet with his late father, using modern technology to make a seemingly joint video of “There’s a Tear in My Beer.” But it took Natalie Cole to take that concept and run with it to the top of the charts, turning the title track of her nostalgic Unforgettable album into a joint exercise with her own long-gone dad. It won three Grammys, including song and record of the year. She was introduced at age 11 on Nat’s TV show. Four years later, he was dead of lung cancer. “"From a little girl I was always very mouthy, bossy, spontaneous, impulsive — all those things — and he always would just say, 'Let it ride,' you know? He liked that about me; he never tried to suppress it," she told CBS.
LIZA MINNELLI & JUDY GARLAND
Liza could be the spitting image -- and, more importantly, sound -- of her iconic mum, which led to mutual admiration but also jealousies. According to Gerald Clarke's biography Get Happy: The Life of Judy Garland, when Liza made her Broadway debut at age 19, Judy gushed to the show's costume designer, "Can you believe that's Liza up there?… We did that! You got her up there looking the way she does. And I got her up there because I'm her mother and conceivably her inspiration — the heck with her motivation." But later, after Liza began turning down her phone calls, Judy temporarily turned her hopes elsewhere, saying of another daughter, Lorna, "F--- Liza! This one's going to pay my rent!" Still, Clarke wrote of the Judy/Liza relationship, "every chill was followed by a thaw." For decades after her mother's death, Liza resisted appeals to sing her mother's material. But she finally gave in, making "Over the Rainbow" a centrepiece of her 2002 comeback runs in London and New York.
