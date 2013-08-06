Robin Thicke and Alan Thicke

2/14 Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus

MILEY CYRUS & BILLY RAY CYRUS

Sometimes the eclipsing doesn’t go down so smoothly. For a few years, they were the seeming model of a show-biz family doing it together, things have seemed a bit more achy-breaky in the years since Hannah Montana ended its run on the Disney Channel. Over the past few years, the father and daughter have played out some of their drama on Twitter. In 2011, after a video leaked of Miley smoking from a bong, Billy Ray tweeted, “Just saw this stuff for the first time myself. I’m so sad. There is much beyond my control right now.” Soon thereafter he did a legendary interview with GQ where he said the Disney show “destroyed” his family and wished he could “erase it all in a second.” He’s been apologizing for that interview ever since. “The truth is, I loved Hannah Montana… I’m not mad at anybody,” he told ABC earlier this year. But Miley sure seemed to be mad at him in June when she tweeted to her father: “Since you won’t reply to my texts I’m giving you an hour to tell the truth or I’ll tell it for you” — with a link to a photo of Billy Ray, who’s been in the midst of a divorce drama, with one of his female Chicago co-stars.

Getty Images/WireImage