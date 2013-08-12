Speaking of looking grown up, where did the adorable Little Miss Sunshine go? At just 17-years-old actress Abigail Breslin is shaking off her childhood with a more grown-up, curvacious look!
Getty Images
The 1D boys (L-R) Niall Horan, Harry 'The Hair' Styles, Zayn Malick, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson give their best nonchalant 'we just rolled out of bed for this event' look as they hit the red carpet at the Teen Choice Awards. Given their domination of the teen/tween age group, we can only imagine the medics on hand to save the swooning girls in LA.
Getty Images
Teen Aussie pop sensation Cody Simpson is another crowd favourite likely to send the teen girls' hearts a flutter. We must say he's looking very grown up for a 16-year-old boy from the Gold Coast!
Getty Images
Heartbreak? What heartbreak? Singer/actress Selena Gomez (best known for an on-again, off-again relationship with teen heartthrob Justin Bieber) looks gorgeous in this double-thigh-split forest green dress.
Getty Images
Wow! Michelle Rodriguez is that you? The normally tough-as-nails looking actress goes glam in this lovely knee-length purple number.
Getty Images
The 20-year-old former-Disney starlet is all smiles on the Teen Choice Awards red carpet. The singer has battled eating disorders and mental health issues in recent years, but has come out the other side to a position on the US 'X Factor' judging panel, as well as some rocking new music!
Getty Images
She might be the star of 'Kick Ass 2' (an action packed naughty-words filled film), but butter wouldn't melt in the mouth of 16-year-old Chloe given this sweet-looking ensemble
Getty Images
Is that the look of love singer Jordin Sparks is wearing? Jordin flashes a cheeky over-the-shoulder grin to the paps as she hits the red carpet minus her beau Jason Derulo
Getty Images
Best known for playing Sue Sylvester on TV show 'Glee', actress Jane Lynch put on a brave face at the 2013 Teen Choice Awards after losing co-star Cory Monteith last month to an accidental drug overdose.
Getty Images
Singer Ed Sheeran, currently touring with fellow pop star Taylor Swift, took a day off from tour duties to hit the Teen Choice Awards red carpet.
Getty Images
You can take the girl out of Jersey Shore... Jenni JWOWW Farley rocked a bling-tastic mini dress to the Teen Choice Awards. Not sure it's an entirely appropriate outfit given the nature of the awards, but the 'demure' fishtail adds a family-friendly element to the outfit.
Getty Images
'The Vampire Diaries' actor is rocking the leather pants at the Teen Choice Awards 2013. Looking like a rock star in case he runs into ex-girlfriend and co-star Nina Dobrev?
Getty Images
Mr Shue, is that you? Matthew Morrison of TV show 'Glee' also attends the Teen Choice Awards looking rather sombre.
Getty Images
Well that wasn't awkward at all... 'Vampire Diaries' star Nina Dobrev rocks a playful jumpsuit at the Teen Choice Awards in LA. Meanwhile it appears she avoided bumping into her ex Ian. Phew!
Getty Images
It's good to see Jonas Brothers (L-R) Nick, Joe and Kevin back together again on the Teen Choice Awards red carpet. Nick's shirtless selfie last week,combined with Kevin announcing he's expecting his first child, is putting the boys back on the map.
Getty Images
Playful and quirky is the look of the day for Lily Collins, daughter of singer Phil Collins and the star of the upcoming 'Mortal Instruments' movie. Anyone feel like taking a vacay to Hawaii right now?
Getty Images
It was a heartfelt moment for 'Glee' co-stars Lea Michele and Jenna Ushkowitz as they hit the stage Choice TV Show: Comedy award to accept the Choice TV Show: Comedy award. Last month, their co-star (and Lea's boyfriend) Cory Monteith died of an accidental heroin overdose while in Canada at the age of 31.
READ: Lea Michele dedicates her Teen Choice Award to Cory Monteith
Getty Images
Could this Aussie hunk get any hotter? He's on stage to present an award at the Teen Choice Awards in LA. You can catch him on the big screen alongside Harrison Ford in 'Paranoia' from October 3.
Getty Images
Another Aussie doing big things in Hollywood, cheeky funnywoman Rebel Wilson accepted the Choice Movie Actress award for her work as Fat Amy in 'Pitch Perfect'.
Getty Images