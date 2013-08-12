2/19 ONE DIRECTION

The 1D boys (L-R) Niall Horan, Harry 'The Hair' Styles, Zayn Malick, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson give their best nonchalant 'we just rolled out of bed for this event' look as they hit the red carpet at the Teen Choice Awards. Given their domination of the teen/tween age group, we can only imagine the medics on hand to save the swooning girls in LA.

Getty Images