CRAZY CELEBRITY FACTS

They live their lives in the public eye, so how did these celebs manage to keep these crazy facts a secret?
Here’s something you will never be able to unsee…’Edge of Tomorrow’ star Tom Cruise has one front tooth in the exact centre of his face. That’s right, his front right tooth aligns perfectly with the middle of his face…meaning the rest of his chompers actually sit off centre. Sorry in advance for ruining every Tom Cruise movie you will see from this point on!
In a total cuteness overload, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling once lived together while filming 'The Mickey Moues Club'. Since Ryan's mother had to work in his native Canada, Justin's mum was actually his legal guardian during filming. We're not sure how so much (future) hotness could be contained in one house...!
The veteran Hollywood star ran away to the circus when he was 15 years old. After working unpaid with a circus act, Walken eventually became the show's lion tamer! Walken says the lion was very old and "really more like a dog", which still doesn't make it any less cool in our eyes.
Ever wondered where Stallone got his 'Italian Stallion' nickname? The 'Rocky' star got his on-screen start in a porn film called 'Party at Kitty and Stud's'. The 1970 flick was re-released in an effort to cash in on his 'Rocky' and 'Rambo' fame.
The dark hair, those blue eyes - it's all a lie! The King was actually born a natural blonde, but took to dying his hair raven black to achieve an edgier look.
You wouldn't think that Ke$ha had any cares besides downing bottles of Jack onstage, but the 'Tik Tok ' singer is actually very smart! She reportedly scored a 1500 on her SATs and has an IQ of over 140.
The controversial media mogul and creator of 'The X Factor' and the 'Got Talent' franchises had humble beginnings as a runner at Elstree Studios in south London. The Stanley Kubrick classic, 'The Shining', was shot at the studios and it's been said that Cowell spent his days polishing up the axe for Nicholson's famous "here's Johnny" scene.
The 'Anger Management' actor only found out by accident that the person he thought was his sister, was actually his mother (making his "parents" his actual grandparents). The actor only found out when a journalist rang the actor to verify some facts for an article he was writing. Queue awkward family phone calls. Jack's mother/sister was only 16 when she fell pregnant, and her mother wanted her to continue to pursue a dancing career, so offered to raise Jack as her own son.
He's one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, but Mark Wahlberg was once a drug dealer and was charged with attempted murder. The actor dropped out of school to join a gang, and at age 16, Wahlberg attacked two Vietnamese men without provocation. While he was originally charged with attempted murder, it was dropped to criminal contempt and Marky Mark only spent 45 days behind bars.
Winning an Oscar is not the only achievement on the 'Black Swan' stars list! Natalie Portman had two papers published in professional science journals while she was studying at Harvard University.
'The Hunger Games' star's father was a contract killer who murdered a carpet salesman and gambler to the tune or $1,500. Harrelson was estranged from his father, but is said to have visited him in federal prison and was "devastated" when he passed away.
Before he rose to fame in 'Fargo' and 'Boardwalk Empire', Buscemi spent his days putting out fires in the big apple. In the aftermath of 9/11, the actor anonymously rejoined his fire crew to search for fallen firefighters and other survivors, sometimes working 12 hour shifts.
The 'Forrest Gump' star is related to one of America's greatest former presidents, Abraham Lincoln. The star is Abe's third cousin, four times removed.
He may the King of cringe-worthy TV, but Jerry was once the mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio. He was elected to the Cincinnati city council in 1971, but resigned four years later after admitting to hiring a prostitute. It seems the town liked his honesty, though, as he was chosen to serve one year as mayor in 1977.
The renowned actor, director, humanitarian and professional racing director taught the 'Prisoners' star how to drive! Turns out they were family friends - if only we all had such luck!
The comic and talk show host got his start as a writer for 'The Simpsons'. During his short stint, Conan wrote the 'Marge vs. the Monorail' and "Homer goes to college' episodes, created the Sea Captain character and named Patty Bouvier's iguana Jub-Jub.
The action star has appeared in films like 'Riddick', the 'Fast & Furious' series and 'Saving Private Ryan', so it's no surprised his name is actually an anagram for 'I end lives'. Creepy, much?
The 'Home Improvement' star did some self-improvement back in 1978, after he was caught carrying 1.4 pounds of cocaine at an airport. Allen pleaded guilty and helped police with further drug investigations in order to escape the maximum prison sentence. The 'Santa Clause' star served 28 months in prison, and turned to stand-up comedy when he was released.
