CRAZY CELEBRITY FACTS

Jack Nicholson's sister was actually his mother...

The 'Anger Management' actor only found out by accident that the person he thought was his sister, was actually his mother (making his "parents" his actual grandparents). The actor only found out when a journalist rang the actor to verify some facts for an article he was writing. Queue awkward family phone calls. Jack's mother/sister was only 16 when she fell pregnant, and her mother wanted her to continue to pursue a dancing career, so offered to raise Jack as her own son.

