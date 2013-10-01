17 OF BRITNEY'S BEST QUOTES

Britney Spears dropped her debut single, '...Baby One More Time' 15 years ago this week, and to celebrate we're sharing her 17 greatest pearls of wisdom...
"Crossroads is not a Hollywood movie, it's a real movie."
"Women complicate everything."
"Sundance is weird. The movies are weird – you actually have to think about them when you watch them"
"The cool thing about being famous is traveling. I have always wanted to travel across seas, like to Canada and stuff."
"Honestly, I think we should just trust our president in every decision he makes and should just support that, you know, and be faithful in what happens."
"I am for the death penalty. Who commits terrible acts must get a fitting punishment. That way he learns the lesson for the next time."
"I don't like defining myself. I just am."
"'’m rich, freakin' rich. It's crazy."
"Tony Blair? I've never heard of him either. Who is he?"
"Sometimes it's our secrets that define us."
"I go through life like a Karate Kid."
"I've never really wanted to go to Japan. Simply because I don't like eating fish. And I know that's very popular out there in Africa."
"I don't think anyone can give you advice when you've got a broken heart."
"Every night, I have to read a book, so that my mind will stop thinking about things that I stress about."
"I always listen to 'NSync's 'Tearin' Up My Heart'. It reminds me to wear a bra."
"I'm attracted to guys who are really confident and make conversation."
"I don't allow anybody to change me. I still walk outta my house in rollers and I take walks. I do not care what people think."
