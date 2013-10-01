News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

17 OF BRITNEY'S BEST QUOTES

Britney Spears best quotes

You may also like these galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski shows off her curves
Celebrities that no longer look like themselves

Sam Smith's epic transformation
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS

1/18 17 OF BRITNEY'S BEST QUOTES

Britney Spears dropped her debut single, '...Baby One More Time' 15 years ago this week, and to celebrate we're sharing her 17 greatest pearls of wisdom...

Getty Images

2/18 17 OF BRITNEY'S BEST QUOTES

"Crossroads is not a Hollywood movie, it's a real movie."

Paramount Pictures

3/18 17 OF BRITNEY'S BEST QUOTES

"Women complicate everything."

Getty Images

4/18 17 OF BRITNEY'S BEST QUOTES

"Sundance is weird. The movies are weird – you actually have to think about them when you watch them"

Getty Images

5/18 17 OF BRITNEY'S BEST QUOTES

"The cool thing about being famous is traveling. I have always wanted to travel across seas, like to Canada and stuff."

Getty Images

6/18 17 OF BRITNEY'S BEST QUOTES

"Honestly, I think we should just trust our president in every decision he makes and should just support that, you know, and be faithful in what happens."

Getty Images

7/18 17 OF BRITNEY'S BEST QUOTES

"I am for the death penalty. Who commits terrible acts must get a fitting punishment. That way he learns the lesson for the next time."

Getty Images

8/18 17 OF BRITNEY'S BEST QUOTES

"I don't like defining myself. I just am."

Getty Images

9/18 17 OF BRITNEY'S BEST QUOTES

"'’m rich, freakin' rich. It's crazy."

Getty Images

10/18 17 OF BRITNEY'S BEST QUOTES

"Tony Blair? I've never heard of him either. Who is he?"

Getty Images

11/18 17 OF BRITNEY'S BEST QUOTES

"Sometimes it's our secrets that define us."

Getty Images

12/18 17 OF BRITNEY'S BEST QUOTES

"I go through life like a Karate Kid."

Getty Images

13/18 17 OF BRITNEY'S BEST QUOTES

"I've never really wanted to go to Japan. Simply because I don't like eating fish. And I know that's very popular out there in Africa."

Getty Images

14/18 17 OF BRITNEY'S BEST QUOTES

"I don't think anyone can give you advice when you've got a broken heart."

Getty Images

15/18 17 OF BRITNEY'S BEST QUOTES

"Every night, I have to read a book, so that my mind will stop thinking about things that I stress about."

Getty Images

16/18 17 OF BRITNEY'S BEST QUOTES

"I always listen to 'NSync's 'Tearin' Up My Heart'. It reminds me to wear a bra."

Getty Images

17/18 17 OF BRITNEY'S BEST QUOTES

"I'm attracted to guys who are really confident and make conversation."

Getty Images

18/18 17 OF BRITNEY'S BEST QUOTES

"I don't allow anybody to change me. I still walk outta my house in rollers and I take walks. I do not care what people think."

Getty Images

More Galleries

Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS
Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski shows off her curves
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt opens up about stretch marks
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser pulls a Jen Hawkins