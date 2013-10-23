Beyonce definitely doesn't have a fear of heights! The 32-year-old songbird performed two free fall jumps from Auckland, New Zealand's Sky Tower, which rises a whopping 1,076 feet from the ground! Now that is a serious leap of faith, Bey.
'Twilight Saga' star Ashley Greene doesn't seem to be afraid of anything! From vampires to flying through the air (with the greatest of ease!), the actress was casually "just hanging out.." as she did some acrobatics on a trapeze in July.
Vanessa Hudgens channeled her inner "crazy monkey" as she turned upside down on a set of blue ropes for some acrobatic fun.
Lauren Conrad looked heavenly as ever as she hung upside down in a white, flowing dress, inside of a circus tent. Because this is something everyone does, right?
P!nk was all about the high-flying act while preparing her aerial moves for her tour that kicked off in January. But it wasn't all serious, as she snapped a pic of her and a pal goofing around and captioned it, "Rehearsals are going well. #dorks!"
Lots of booty! Naomi Campbell showed off her svelte physique as she hung in a barely there thong alongside BFF Marc Jacobs for an exhibition highlighting Louis Vuitton and Jacob's work with the brand.
Ariel, is that you? Rita Ora channeled her inner mermaid as she leapt off the side of a boat while scooting around Ibiza, Spain, in early July.
"You get me off, you get me off the ground," Ashley Tisdale wrote along with an adorable picture of herself bouncing around on a bed. Complete with a huge smile, the actress tossed her arms in the air and looked like she was having a blast!
Julianne Hough took a stunning leap of faith as she flew off a large yacht in Turks and Calicos in July. The actress captioned the shot, "Jumping off boats never gets old to me!"
'90210' star AnnaLynne McCord got her high-flying adventure on this summer as she went skydiving from 18,000 feet in the air on August 18. Her daredevil jump helped support 18 for 18, an organisation devoted to the prevention of sex trafficking.
You may know her as perfectionist Spencer Hastings on 'Pretty Little Liars', but Troian Bellisario revealed another side of her personality through her up-in-the-air shot. "I do #aerial because when I'm up in the air, I feel more beautiful and strong than in any other moment of my life," she explained.
