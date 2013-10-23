11/11 Troian Bellisario

You may know her as perfectionist Spencer Hastings on 'Pretty Little Liars', but Troian Bellisario revealed another side of her personality through her up-in-the-air shot. "I do #aerial because when I'm up in the air, I feel more beautiful and strong than in any other moment of my life," she explained.



PHOTOS: Stars with #firstworldproblems

Instagram