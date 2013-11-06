9/16 Jeff Goldblum

The 'Jurassic Park' actor was reported as dead on the same day that Michael Jackson and Farrah Fawcett passed away. While the news was revealed as a hoax, "Jeff Goldblum dead" was the third-most popular search term on Google by 11am. According to the false reports, Goldblum died after falling off a New Zealand cliff while filming a movie. A few days later, the actor appeared on Stephen Colbert's pretend-coverage of the accident, interrupting with, "I'm so sorry to interrupt…but look, I'm not dead! In fact, last week I was not even in New Zealand!" When Colbert said that Kiwi police had confirmed he was dead, the actor joined in the announcement, saying, "No one will miss Jeff Goldblum more than me. He was not only my friend and mentor, but he was also…me".

