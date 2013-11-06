The controversial singer was the subject of an eerie death hoax, that went viral on both Twitter and YouTube! The news of his supposed passing as accompanied by this strange pic (inset) with the caption, "WARNING: Chris Brown dead body #RIPChrisBrown". We all know Chris is alive and well, and continuing to cause trouble wherever he goes.
Fans were shocked when a Facebook page called "RIP Morgan Freeman" was set up in August of 2012. Thank goodness the page was just a hoax. The actor took to Facebook himself to clarify the rumors, posting this picture with the caption: "Like Mark Twain, I keep reading that I have died. I hope those stories are not true. But if they are, I'm happy to report that my afterlife seems identical to my life when I was alive. I did go to Las Vegas to begin work on the film 'Last Vegas'. That is anything but a death sentence." Good to see he still has a sense of humour!
It turns out Celine Dion's heart will still go on, after two phony Facebook apps claimed that the singing superstar had passed away. One of the fake posts read, "R.I.P. Celine Dion 1968-2013" and claims that Dion died in a plane crash, while the other says, "Her heart will go on? Celine Dion died in a car accident."
More than a few people are worried about poor Miley's erratic behavior. But that doesn't mean she deserved to be the victim of a nasty death hoax that claimed the singer had taken her own life after suffering from traumatic stress. The announcement went viral on Facebook and Twitter, and sickeningly claimed the singer had recorded a goodbye video message for her fans.
He's famous for playing invincible characters on-screen, so this hoax announcement took everyone by surprise! An 'R.I.P. Dwayne Johnson' Facebook page attracted nearly one million likes, with the about section reading, "At about 11 a.m. ET on Monday (November 04, 2013), our beloved actor Dwayne Johnson passed away". The Rock also suffered a similar hoax back in 2011, and he responded by posting on Twitter: "I would love to meet the person who is starting rumors of my death - to show them how a dead foot feels up their ass." That's the spirit!
The internet thought that Bindi Irwin was dead in July this year (don't panic, she is totally fine!) Unbeknownst to Bindi, a search engine trending error up-weighted the search term "Steve Irwin daughter dies". This "trend" spread like wildfire across Twitter and the rest of the web. Bindi took to Twitter to confirm she was a-ok (much to the relief of her stressed-out fans) saying "Having a beautiful day running around with mates. Go out there and hug your best friend right now!" Aww...
The Hong Kong actor and martial artists has been (for some reason) the subject of repeated death hoaxes. He is famous for continuously taking to social media to reassure his fans that he is alive - he posted the above pic to his Facebook account, saying "…Today, everybody called me to congratulate me on my rumored engagement. Afterward, everybody called me to see if I was alive. If i did, I would probably tell the world! I took a photo with today's date, just in case you don't believe me! However, thank you all for your concern. Kiss kiss and love you all!"
Thanks to infamous hoax website, FakeAWish.com, Beliebers all over the world were in a panic. The website reported that Justin Bieber died in a single vehicle crash, and was "pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics responding to the vehicle accident and was identified by photo ID found on his body".
The 'Jurassic Park' actor was reported as dead on the same day that Michael Jackson and Farrah Fawcett passed away. While the news was revealed as a hoax, "Jeff Goldblum dead" was the third-most popular search term on Google by 11am. According to the false reports, Goldblum died after falling off a New Zealand cliff while filming a movie. A few days later, the actor appeared on Stephen Colbert's pretend-coverage of the accident, interrupting with, "I'm so sorry to interrupt…but look, I'm not dead! In fact, last week I was not even in New Zealand!" When Colbert said that Kiwi police had confirmed he was dead, the actor joined in the announcement, saying, "No one will miss Jeff Goldblum more than me. He was not only my friend and mentor, but he was also…me".
Usher was on the receiving end of a death hoax in April, 2012, but proved he was very much alive with this post on Twitter. "I must've died and went to heaven…Alive and cold kicking ass!!"
Oops, they did it again! At the height of their teen idol status, it was reported that Britney and Justin had been involved in a car crash - with Spears killed and Timberlake seriously injured thanks to a drunk driving accident. By the next morning, reports included a bizarre description of a pretzel van that had collided with their car. Luckily (and obviously) the incident never happened, and the pair was fine. Wish we could say the same for their relationship!
You've gotta love someone who can have a laugh after surviving a fake death! The Twitterverse reported that comedienne Joan Rivers had died in 2011. When she was contacted by the Huffington Post for her reaction on the false reports, she said: "I don't know where this came from. I did very well performing this weekend in Ottawa and I didn't even bomb on stage. I think this story came from Betty White - that bitch!"
We expect it from Joan Rivers, but from Russell Crowe? Who knew he would react this well with news of his death! After waking up to news that he had died in Austria while filming, he told his fans via Twitter, "Unable to answer tweets fell off a mountain in Austria, all over red rover. Don't know how i got there, but the media are never wrong. G'Bye."
Who doesn't love a celeb who goes to a little effort to assure they're fans they're not actually dead? Jon Bon Jovi posted this pic to his band's Facebook page - he is holding a piece of paper that reads: "Heaven looks a lot like New Jersey, Dec. 19th, 2011, 6:00".
Also she certainly looks like the Grim Reaper in this pic, Lady Gaga is alive and kicking! "RIP Lady Gaga" and other related terms were trending back in May, 2012. Just six months earlier, a fake BBC report was making its way across Facebook and Twitter, claiming that the 'Applause' singer had been found dead in her hotel room.
You can't be an A-lister these days, without a death hoax being thrown your way! A photoshopped story, made to look like it was from a French news site, alleged the 'Diamonds' singer had "sunk into an [alcohol-induced] coma before succumbing to a heart attack". Months earlier, in January 2012, it was also reported that Rihanna had died in a plane crash.
