THE INCREDIBLE STORIES BEHIND FAMOUS SONGS

When we hear a song, we sometimes wonder where the heck they came up with the idea for it! We take a look at some of the most incredible stories behind famous songs...
Getty Images/Staff
BOB MARLEY – “I SHOT THE SHERIFF”
According to Bob Marley’s ex-girlfriend, the catchy tune was inspired by the couples' fight over birth control. The 'Sheriff' was a metaphor for the doctor who prescribed Marley’s girlfriend the Pill.
Getty Images
THE BEATLES – “HEY JUDE”
Paul McCartney wrote “Hey Jude” as a gesture of support and comfort for John Lennon’s son, Julian, during the time his parents got divorced. But, when Lennon first heard it, he interpreted it as a gesture of support and comfort for him! Even though he was the one hooking up with Yoko Ono… hmmm… okay then.
Getty Images
THE BEACH BOYS – “CEASE TO EXIST”
When drummer Dennis Wilson was driving around one night in 1968, he stumbled across a couple of hot hitchhikers, and since Wilson was a big-time rock star and sex-addict, he decided to pick them up and bring them home. Little did he know that they were a part of the Manson family! When Wilson decided to go record some music at the studio later that night, he didn’t expect what awaited him when he came home the next morning. The notorious Charles Manson greeted Wilson in the driveway of his own home. Pretty freaky, right? Wilson thought so too, but apparently the two became close through music, and which later resulted in Wilson ‘covering’ Manson’s song “Cease to Exist” whilst he was in prison and then releasing it publically without any credit to Manson. Ouch.
Getty Images
BOB DYLAN – “MR. TAMBOURINE MAN”
”Mr. Tambourine Man” felt like an homage to Dylan’s drug dealer, but apparently that’s not the case! Once rumors spread about the song’s affiliation to drugs, Dylan insisted that the stimulus for the song was rather a reflection of his own search for inspiration, and that the song was inspired by musician Bruce Langhorne, who had played a very large Turkish tambourine during many of Dylan’s previous recording sessions.
Getty Images
EAGLES – “HOTEL CALIFORNIA”
The song’s been known for its slow melody and quite morbid lyrics, but when rumours spread that the song was about devil worshipping, band members Don Henley and Glenn Frey stated that the song is a metaphorical description of the greed and hedonism within the music industry. We thought the song was more about…um…ladies of the night…than anything else.
Getty Images
LEONARD COHEN – “SEEMS SO LONG AGO, NANCY”
Cohen’s music can be a little depressing and morbid, but his song “Seems so Long Ago, Nancy” takes it a notch higher. This completely fascinating forlorn song was inspired by the deeply troubling story of the real Nancy, whospent her youth in and out of psychiatric institutions, which eventually lead to her taking her own life. Cohen’s relationship to Nancy is unclear but with such troubling lyrics, it appears that they were close.
Getty Images
RADIOHEAD – “PYRAMID SONG”Radiohead is known for their experimental style and the “Pyramid Song” is no different. According to Yorke, “That song literally took five minutes to write, but yet it came from all these mad places. [It’s] something I never thought I could actually get across in a song and lyrically. [But I] managed it and that was really, really tough. [Physicist] Stephen Hawking talks about the theory that time is another force. It’s [a] fourth dimension and [he talks about] the idea that time is completely cyclical, it’s always doing this [he spins his finger]. It’s a factor, like gravity. It’s something that I found in Buddhism as well. That’s what Pyramid Song is about, the fact that everything is going in circles.”
Getty Images
MILEY CYRUS – “PARTY IN THE U.S.A”
We all know that Miley Cyrus was like a little puppet growing up in her Hannah Montana days, but this song was actually intended for British pop star Jessie J! After Jessie decided it was not edgy enough for her, she passed it on to Cyrus. But according to an interview with VH1, Miley admitted when recording the song, she hadn’t even heard a Jay-Z song? Hmm… I wonder if she even called cab drivers ‘taxi men’?
Getty Images
BRYAN ADAMS – “SUMMER OF ‘69”
If you thought that Adams' “Summer of ‘69” was just about having fun in the summer of 1969, you were quite mistaken. Although the song WAS about having fun, Adams admitted in an interview “some parts [of the song] are autobiographical, but the title comes from the idea of 69 as a metaphor for sex. Most people thought it was about the year 1969.” Well since Adams was only 10 in 1969, it’d be amazing if he learned to play guitar, played in a band, and fell in love at such a young age.
Getty Images
MICHAEL JACKSON – “BILLIE JEAN”
When a crazed fan claimed that ONE of her twins was Jackson’s son (not sure how that is supposed to work), he automatically disparaged the rumours and wrote this song. We think the lyrics say it all.
Getty Images
JUSTIN BIEBER – “MARIA”
The Biebs has also had his fair share of bad press and in 2011, when the singer was only 17 years old, crazed fan Mariah Yeater claimed that she was pregnant with a little baby Bieber! So like MJ, JB decided to release “Maria” as a way to address his fans that he is NOT the father of this baby.
Getty Images
THE POLICE – “EVERY BREATH YOU TAKE”
This song has long been known as a romantic ballad, but little did everyone know that Sting wrote the song during the time of his divorce, about keeping a close eye on his first wife. He admitted it was meant to be creepy and a tad bit obsessive, but he didn’t realize that it'd blow up to be an international love song classic!
Getty Images
EMINEM & RIHANNA – “LOVE THE WAY YOU LIE”
Most people are familiar with the quite tumultuous relationship between Eminem and Kim, and between Rihanna and Chris Brown, so this song kind of took the public by surprise as both artists unleash some of the emotions they went through. Back when Eminem and Kim were together, he admitted to being the abuser in the relationship. During an interview he states, “I’m so ashamed… It’s the rage that took over, it controls you both, so they say it’s best to go your own separate ways”. This then takes us to Rihanna’s part in the song where she falls victim to the abuse, which she has also experienced first hand. RiRi explained that Eminem’s team asked her to be on the track and she straight away agreed, but hasn’t stated any ulterior motives.
Getty Images
ROSS ROBINSON
Robinson is different…really different. He’s psychotic different. Robinson is a heavy metal producer who isn’t afraid of method-recording. He’s worked with some of the best metal bands like Korn, Slipknot and The Cure. Jonathan Davis, Korn singer, described the sessions as “sheer f—king torture and hell”. According to sources Robinson would make his artists relive the pain they felt when writing the song. So if Davis sings about the sexual abuse he suffered as a child, Robinson will force him to relive it over and over again until he gets the right take! Talk about horrible bosses!
Getty Images