THE INCREDIBLE STORIES BEHIND FAMOUS SONGS

EMINEM & RIHANNA – “LOVE THE WAY YOU LIE”

Most people are familiar with the quite tumultuous relationship between Eminem and Kim, and between Rihanna and Chris Brown, so this song kind of took the public by surprise as both artists unleash some of the emotions they went through. Back when Eminem and Kim were together, he admitted to being the abuser in the relationship. During an interview he states, “I’m so ashamed… It’s the rage that took over, it controls you both, so they say it’s best to go your own separate ways”. This then takes us to Rihanna’s part in the song where she falls victim to the abuse, which she has also experienced first hand. RiRi explained that Eminem’s team asked her to be on the track and she straight away agreed, but hasn’t stated any ulterior motives.

