WINNERS OF THE GRAMMY AWARDS 2014

Lorde 2014 Grammy Awards

1/12 GRAMMY AWARDS 2014 WINNERS

17-year-old Kiwi takes home the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance thanks to 'Royals'. The unlikely winner was up against pop royalty Katy Perry, Sara Barielles, Justin Timberlake and Bruno Mars.

Getty Images

2/12 Best New Artist

Two of the most deserving peeps in the category, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis picked up the coveted Best New Artist Grammy. The pair made their album (which includes the hit singles 'Thrift Shop' and 'Same Love') independently.

Getty Images

3/12 Best Rock Song

(L-R) Krist Novoselic, Sir Paul McCartney (Beatle much?), Dave Grohl, and Pat Smear accept the Best Rock Song award for 'Cut Me Some Slack'.

Getty Images

4/12 GRAMMY AWARDS 2014 WINNERS

Pharrel Williams and Daft Punk accepting their award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the super catchy 'Get Lucky'.

Getty Images

5/12 GRAMMY AWARDS 2014 WINNERS

Jay-Z wins the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, thanks to his song 'Holy Grail' with Justin Timberlake.

Getty Images

6/12 WINNERS OF THE GRAMMY AWARDS 2014

Bruno Mars wins Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2014 Grammys for 'Unorthodox Jukebox'.

Getty Images

7/12 WINNERS OF THE GRAMMY AWARDS 2014

Kacey Musgraves accepts the award for Best Country Album, thanks to 'Same Trailer Different Park'.

Getty Images

8/12 WINNERS OF THE GRAMMY AWARDS 2014

Lorde (aka Ella Yelich O'Connor) and Joel Little accept the award for Song of the Year for 'Royals'.

Getty Images

9/12 WINNERS OF THE GRAMMY AWARDS 2014

Pharrell Williams helps Daft Punk say their thank-yous after winning the Record of the Year award.

Getty Images

10/12 WINNERS OF THE GRAMMY AWARDS 2014

Vampire Weekend celebrate winning the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album for 'Modern Vampires of the City'.

Getty Images

11/12 WINNERS OF THE GRAMMY AWARDS 2014

DJ Zedd and Foxes take home the award for Best Dance Recording for 'Clarity' at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards

Getty Images

12/12 WINNERS OF THE GRAMMY AWARDS 2014

Cyndi Lauper celebrates winning Best Musical Theatre Album at the 2014 Grammys.

Getty Images

