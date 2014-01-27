17-year-old Kiwi takes home the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance thanks to 'Royals'. The unlikely winner was up against pop royalty Katy Perry, Sara Barielles, Justin Timberlake and Bruno Mars.
Two of the most deserving peeps in the category, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis picked up the coveted Best New Artist Grammy. The pair made their album (which includes the hit singles 'Thrift Shop' and 'Same Love') independently.
(L-R) Krist Novoselic, Sir Paul McCartney (Beatle much?), Dave Grohl, and Pat Smear accept the Best Rock Song award for 'Cut Me Some Slack'.
Pharrel Williams and Daft Punk accepting their award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the super catchy 'Get Lucky'.
Jay-Z wins the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, thanks to his song 'Holy Grail' with Justin Timberlake.
Bruno Mars wins Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2014 Grammys for 'Unorthodox Jukebox'.
Kacey Musgraves accepts the award for Best Country Album, thanks to 'Same Trailer Different Park'.
Lorde (aka Ella Yelich O'Connor) and Joel Little accept the award for Song of the Year for 'Royals'.
Pharrell Williams helps Daft Punk say their thank-yous after winning the Record of the Year award.
Vampire Weekend celebrate winning the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album for 'Modern Vampires of the City'.
DJ Zedd and Foxes take home the award for Best Dance Recording for 'Clarity' at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards
Cyndi Lauper celebrates winning Best Musical Theatre Album at the 2014 Grammys.
