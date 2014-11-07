News

Dating Tips From The Stars

Celebs Offer Dating Tips

1/12 It's all in the eyes

“Eye contact is good. Especially if you want it to go to the next level.” - Jessica Alba

Getty Images

2/12 Get off your phone

“If anybody is on their phone on a date, that’s when you know, oops the date is going kind of badly.” - Jourdan Dunn

Getty Images

3/12 If it ain't broke...

“Never marry a man thinking you can change him, and I think that starts from your first date when you’re in the seventh grade. Women are fixers, so we have to just not fix. Don’t fix.” – Jennifer Garner

Getty Images

4/12 Play the game

“I think everyone should approach relationships from the perspective of playing it straight…until he establishes that this is a game. And if it’s a game, you need to win.” - Taylor Swift

Getty Images

5/12 Love yourself first

“I feel like you have to get to know yourself, know what you want, spend some time by yourself, and be proud of who you are before you can share that with someone else.” - Beyonce

Getty Images

6/12 Pay attention

"If you love the person, just figure out how to make them happy. Write a little note. Put it under the toilet seat. Do something crazy. Make them laugh. It's not that hard to pay attention and care.” - Channing Tatum

Getty Images

7/12 Compliment him the right way

“Guys don’t like to be told they look nice, pretty or cute or that they clean up well. So when your guy finally tries on something that you like, tell him that he looks like James Bond or Tony Montana." - Ashton Kutcher

Getty Images

8/12 Avoid bright lipstick

“Watch your lipstick at the dinner table. It looks really messy when you get it all over your napkin. Wear something a bit lighter or a nude.” – Lady Gaga

Getty Images

9/12 Drink up

“If you’re just trying to get to know each other, I would recommend drinking highly.” – Anna Kendrick

Getty Images

10/12 How to win an argument

"Throw in the towel right off the bat. Women argue in ways that aren't rational to men." - Nick Lachey

Getty Images

11/12 Don't settle for anything less

“He’s not your prince charming if he doesn’t make sure you know that you’re his princess." - Demi Lovato

Getty Images

12/12 Well said...

"Keep the fights clean and the sex dirty." - Kevin Bacon

Getty Images

