9/12 Cher Lloyd and Snickers

It may sound ridiculous, but it seems a ‘Snickers illuminati’ is taking over Twitter. UK X-Factor star, Cher Lloyd, used her Twitter account to post a promo photo of her with a snickers bar in hand. But she’s not the only one. Boxer Amir Khan, footballer Rio Ferdinand and Katie Price also took twit-pics with the chocolate. We smell a Snickers conspiracy!

