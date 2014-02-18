This baby is proudly sponsored by… Dreft! Kevin Jonas welcomed his daughter in the world like any normal parent… with a series of bizarre tweets sponsored by detergent company ‘Dreft.’ The new father unashamedly promoted the brand in his birth announcement tweet, saying; "My beautiful girl so proud to be a dad. Alena Rose has stolen my heart. @dreft #ad."
Getty Images/Twitter
SodaStream might be making a promotional comeback but it’s not fizzing up Scarlett Johansson’s career. The actress has copped some serious flack for ending her role as Oxfam Ambassador to pursue the less-humanitarian (and no doubt more profitable) gig as SodaStream's ambassador.
Getty Images/Soda Stream
J-Lo may have turned heads during the 2011 American Music Awards but it wasn’t just her revealing bodysuit that caused a fuss. Fiat used her performance for some not-so-subtle advertising, making the pop star cruise onto the stage in a white Fiat 500C.
Getty Images
It’s the age-old question: Pepsi or Coke? Queen Bey made her choice clear when she signed up for a $50 million endorsement deal with Pepsi. The brand even released a limited edition can that featured the singer's face.
Getty Images
She oozes sex appeal, so it was strange for us to see Katy Perry ditch her cupcake bras and daisy dukes to promote the less desirable zit-popping, blackhead-clearing face wash brand, Proactiv.
Getty Images/Proactiv
Taking self-promotion to an abstract level (should we expect anything less from Mother Monster?), Lady Gaga arrived at the launch of her new fragrance inside a replica of the perfume bottle. The ‘Applause’ singer described the scent as smelling like "the tears of belladonna." Delish…
Getty Images
The lads from One Direction are a marketers dream, and it’s no surprise that Aussie supermarket giant, Coles, teamed up with the boy band for a nationwide TV promo. The commercial offered hopeful tweens the chance to win tickets to their Aussie concerts.
Getty Images/Coles
Divorce can be bitter but cage fighter Alex Reid, added salt to the wound when he sold his wedding ring to a tabloid mag after splitting with Katie Price. We don’t think Katie cared too much; she’s since been married for a third time.
Getty Images
It may sound ridiculous, but it seems a ‘Snickers illuminati’ is taking over Twitter. UK X-Factor star, Cher Lloyd, used her Twitter account to post a promo photo of her with a snickers bar in hand. But she’s not the only one. Boxer Amir Khan, footballer Rio Ferdinand and Katie Price also took twit-pics with the chocolate. We smell a Snickers conspiracy!
Holy Schweppes! Far from her ‘Kill Bill’ days, Uma Thurman starred in an innuendo loaded, super-sexy TV commercial for the ‘Schweppes’ fruit range. Was there ever a more bizarre commercial match?
Getty Images/Schweppes
Justin Timberlake was “lovin’ it” when his song featured in the fast food giant's 2003 worldwide marketing campaign. The artist had the title line from his ‘I’m Lovin’ It’ single used as the food chain’s slogan, which still pops up on TV ads every now and again.
Getty Images
Nespresso showcased Hollywood hunk, George Clooney, and his suave demeanour for a series of instant coffee ads. His ‘Monuments Men’ co-star, Matt Damon, also got in on the Nespresso action, and was reportedly paid $3 million for just 20 seconds of screen time in one ad. No, that's not a typo…
Getty Images/Nespresso