News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

CELEBRITY SELL-OUTS

Kevin Jonas baby and Dreft

You may also like these galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser appears in new lingerie campaign
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

MAFS's Davina Rankin's cheeky tropical getaway

1/12 Kevin Jonas and Dreft

This baby is proudly sponsored by… Dreft! Kevin Jonas welcomed his daughter in the world like any normal parent… with a series of bizarre tweets sponsored by detergent company ‘Dreft.’ The new father unashamedly promoted the brand in his birth announcement tweet, saying; "My beautiful girl so proud to be a dad. Alena Rose has stolen my heart. @dreft #ad."

READ: Kevin Jonas welcomes his baby…with sponsored tweets

Getty Images/Twitter

2/12 Scarlett Johansson and SodaStream

SodaStream might be making a promotional comeback but it’s not fizzing up Scarlett Johansson’s career. The actress has copped some serious flack for ending her role as Oxfam Ambassador to pursue the less-humanitarian (and no doubt more profitable) gig as SodaStream's ambassador.

READ: Scar Jo chooses SodaStream over Oxfam

Getty Images/Soda Stream

3/12 J-Lo and Fiat

J-Lo may have turned heads during the 2011 American Music Awards but it wasn’t just her revealing bodysuit that caused a fuss. Fiat used her performance for some not-so-subtle advertising, making the pop star cruise onto the stage in a white Fiat 500C.

Getty Images

4/12 Beyonce and Pepsi

It’s the age-old question: Pepsi or Coke? Queen Bey made her choice clear when she signed up for a $50 million endorsement deal with Pepsi. The brand even released a limited edition can that featured the singer's face.

Getty Images

5/12 Katy Perry and Proactiv

She oozes sex appeal, so it was strange for us to see Katy Perry ditch her cupcake bras and daisy dukes to promote the less desirable zit-popping, blackhead-clearing face wash brand, Proactiv.

PICS: Katy Perry's most outrageous outfits

Getty Images/Proactiv

6/12 Lady Gaga and Fame perfume

Taking self-promotion to an abstract level (should we expect anything less from Mother Monster?), Lady Gaga arrived at the launch of her new fragrance inside a replica of the perfume bottle. The ‘Applause’ singer described the scent as smelling like "the tears of belladonna." Delish…

Getty Images

7/12 One Direction and Coles

The lads from One Direction are a marketers dream, and it’s no surprise that Aussie supermarket giant, Coles, teamed up with the boy band for a nationwide TV promo. The commercial offered hopeful tweens the chance to win tickets to their Aussie concerts.

Getty Images/Coles

8/12 Alex Reid and Katie Price

Divorce can be bitter but cage fighter Alex Reid, added salt to the wound when he sold his wedding ring to a tabloid mag after splitting with Katie Price. We don’t think Katie cared too much; she’s since been married for a third time.

Getty Images

9/12 Cher Lloyd and Snickers

It may sound ridiculous, but it seems a ‘Snickers illuminati’ is taking over Twitter. UK X-Factor star, Cher Lloyd, used her Twitter account to post a promo photo of her with a snickers bar in hand. But she’s not the only one. Boxer Amir Khan, footballer Rio Ferdinand and Katie Price also took twit-pics with the chocolate. We smell a Snickers conspiracy!

Twitter

10/12 Uma Thurman and Schweppes

Holy Schweppes! Far from her ‘Kill Bill’ days, Uma Thurman starred in an innuendo loaded, super-sexy TV commercial for the ‘Schweppes’ fruit range. Was there ever a more bizarre commercial match?

Getty Images/Schweppes

11/12 Justin Timberlake and McDonalds

Justin Timberlake was “lovin’ it” when his song featured in the fast food giant's 2003 worldwide marketing campaign. The artist had the title line from his ‘I’m Lovin’ It’ single used as the food chain’s slogan, which still pops up on TV ads every now and again.

Getty Images

12/12 George Clooney and Nespresso

Nespresso showcased Hollywood hunk, George Clooney, and his suave demeanour for a series of instant coffee ads. His ‘Monuments Men’ co-star, Matt Damon, also got in on the Nespresso action, and was reportedly paid $3 million for just 20 seconds of screen time in one ad. No, that's not a typo…

WATCH: The trailer for 'Monuments Men'

Getty Images/Nespresso

More Galleries

Bindi and Chandler's cutest moments ever

Chandler's sweet tribute to Bindi
Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser appears in new lingerie campaign
Kim Kardashian's sexiest selfies

Kim Kardashian shares sexy bikini selfies