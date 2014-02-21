News

THE 11 MOST OFFENSIVE MOMENTS FROM MILEY'S 'BANGERZ' TOUR

Miley Cyrus Bangerz tour Marijuana costume

1/11 THE 11 MOST OFFENSIVE MOMENTS FROM MILEY'S 'BANGERZ' TOUR

Miley rocked this marijuana leaf-inspired leotard when she debuted her Bangerz tour in Vancouver, Canada.

Getty Images

2/11 THE 11 MOST OFFENSIVE MOMENTS FROM MILEY'S 'BANGERZ' TOUR

The singer shared an....umm...'intimate' moment with herself (and her audience) during her performance.

Getty Images

3/11 THE 11 MOST OFFENSIVE MOMENTS FROM MILEY'S 'BANGERZ' TOUR

Did we mention that Miley simulated oral sex on a Bill Clinton dancer during her performance of 'Party in the USA'?

Getty Images

4/11 THE 11 MOST OFFENSIVE MOMENTS FROM MILEY'S 'BANGERZ' TOUR

Avert your eyes if this is a little too much Miley butt for you to bare (see what we did there?). Also featuring Miley's token tiny twerker.

Getty Images

5/11 THE 11 MOST OFFENSIVE MOMENTS FROM MILEY'S 'BANGERZ' TOUR

"Explicit Content" is a pretty accurate description of THIS Miley performance!

Getty Images

6/11 THE 11 MOST OFFENSIVE MOMENTS FROM MILEY'S 'BANGERZ' TOUR

The singer's tour debut also featured that good ol' foam finger that started it all...

Getty Images

7/11 THE 11 MOST OFFENSIVE MOMENTS FROM MILEY'S 'BANGERZ' TOUR

The most offensive part of this picture is those horrible cow-skin chaps...What was she thinking?

Getty Images

8/11 THE 11 MOST OFFENSIVE MOMENTS FROM MILEY'S 'BANGERZ' TOUR

We think the fans in the front row got a bit more than they bargained for with this dance move!

Getty Images

9/11 THE 11 MOST OFFENSIVE MOMENTS FROM MILEY'S 'BANGERZ' TOUR

Just in case you didn't notice that Miley wasn't wearing any pants...

Getty Images

10/11 THE 11 MOST OFFENSIVE MOMENTS FROM MILEY'S 'BANGERZ' TOUR

Miley "makes it rain" on stage during her Bangerz set...

Getty Images

11/11 THE 11 MOST OFFENSIVE MOMENTS FROM MILEY'S 'BANGERZ' TOUR

"Hey guys, wouldn't it be awesome if I rode a giant hot dog during the show?"

Getty Images

