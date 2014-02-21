THE 11 MOST OFFENSIVE MOMENTS FROM MILEY'S 'BANGERZ' TOUR

Miley rocked this marijuana leaf-inspired leotard when she debuted her Bangerz tour in Vancouver, Canada.
The singer shared an....umm...'intimate' moment with herself (and her audience) during her performance.
Did we mention that Miley simulated oral sex on a Bill Clinton dancer during her performance of 'Party in the USA'?
Avert your eyes if this is a little too much Miley butt for you to bare (see what we did there?). Also featuring Miley's token tiny twerker.
"Explicit Content" is a pretty accurate description of THIS Miley performance!
The singer's tour debut also featured that good ol' foam finger that started it all...
The most offensive part of this picture is those horrible cow-skin chaps...What was she thinking?
We think the fans in the front row got a bit more than they bargained for with this dance move!
Just in case you didn't notice that Miley wasn't wearing any pants...
Miley "makes it rain" on stage during her Bangerz set...
"Hey guys, wouldn't it be awesome if I rode a giant hot dog during the show?"
