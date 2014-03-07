Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom shared an awkward on camera encounter on the way into Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party. While in the middle of being interviewed, the Aussie model was unexpectedly interrupted by her ex-husband who kissed her on the cheek and asked her if she was doing well, to which she replied with “yes” and a smile.
It seems that Justin Bieber is pining for his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, after posting a picture of her to his Instagram account. The image, which was from Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party, was paired with the caption "most elegant princess in the world".
Given Taylor’s ever growing list of exes, it would be hard for the pop star to avoid an occasional awkward encounter. It definitely did happen though, on three separate occasions: with Harry Styles at a VMA after party; when herself and Taylor Lautner were placed six seats apart at an awards shows after only recently breaking up; and finally when presented with a Ripple of Hope Award by Robert F. Kennedy, the father of her ex Conor. #awkies
It’s always awkward when you see your ex, but even more awkward when you see them flirting with another woman. This was definitely the case for Cameron Diaz. She reportedly "blew up" at Jessica Biel, after witnessing her ex Justin Timberlake flirting with the actress (now his wife) at a Golden Globes after party. Diaz is then said to have followed Justin to another party, only to awkwardly converse about the argument there.
Katy Perry went as far as to hide under a table to avoid her ex-husband Russell Brand. The pop star, who at the time was on a date with now-ex John Mayer, allegedly hid under the table when Brand unexpectedly arrived at the same restaurant.
This encounter occurred at the 2010 Academy Awards, after both directors had films nominated in the Best Picture category. Bigelow’s film ('The Hurt Locker') went on to win over ex-husband Cameron’s 'Avatar'. After the announcement was made, the two conversed and attempted to ease awkwardness by pretending to choke each other (hopefully it was just pretend).
Jess and her beau Eric Johnson bumped into her ex Nick Lachey and his now wife Vanessa Lachey, after both couples dined at the same restaurant in LA. Apparently they both just ignored each other. Probably for the best.
For all you 'Friends' lovers out there, here’s a fun fact. When Rachel (Aniston) proposed to Joshua (Donovan) on the show, this loving relationship could not be further from the truth for the actors in reality. The two had just been through a nasty breakup with each other, but grin and beared the awkwardness for the cameras like true professionals!
Love was in the air on the set of 'Gossip Girl' in its early days of filming, with Blake Lively and Penn Badgley beginning to date in real life. To the dismay of many 'Gossip Girl' fans, the relationship didn't last, but the two continued as professionals on screen where their characters (spoiler alert!) would eventually wed in the last ever episode.
Seth and Summer will always be one of our favourite TV couples! For a while, Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson seemed to emulate their characters relationship off-screen, but like Blake Lively and Penn Badgley, the love affair was not meant to be. They continued on playing the on-screen couple even after their break up, and their characters eventually wed.
Just two months after announcing their divorce in 2012, Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore bumped into each other at a Golden Globes pre-party. Kutcher approached Moore where they exchanged some awkward conversation, before he left her with her friends.
When Drake performed at the 2013 VMA’s, all eyes were in Rihanna. Given their history, it would only be fair to say RiRi would be feeling a tad awkward.
Whilst out at dinner together, Kimye narrowly missed an awkward encounter with Kim’s ex Reggie Bush, who was on a date with his pregnant girlfriend only a street away. When a member of the paparazzi asked if they had interacted with Bush, Kanye proceeded to punch the photographer. Oh Kanye…
