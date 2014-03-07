4/13 Justin Timberlake & Cameron Diaz

It’s always awkward when you see your ex, but even more awkward when you see them flirting with another woman. This was definitely the case for Cameron Diaz. She reportedly "blew up" at Jessica Biel, after witnessing her ex Justin Timberlake flirting with the actress (now his wife) at a Golden Globes after party. Diaz is then said to have followed Justin to another party, only to awkwardly converse about the argument there.

Getty Images