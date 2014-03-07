It doesn't look like Rita likes to switch up her outfits for her dates with boyfriend Calvin Harris.
Pharrell's unusual hat was such a talking point at the Grammy's he decided to wear the same hat in a different colour for his performance at the Oscars.
Looks like the One Direction star has a soft spot for his heart-print Burberry blouse, he's been spotted hitting the red carpet in it on multiple occasions!
Jennifer wore her black pant suit to present an award at the 2011 People's Choice Awards, and loved it so much she wore it to Red Carpet for the movie Five too.
Mayer has been spotted wearing this large necklace on the Red Carpet, performing on stage and just out and about. Evidently he's very attached.
The fashionable Kardashian sister pairs her cat-eye sunglasses with a whole range of outfits, they're a very versatile pair of sunnies!
Miranda's favourite bag of late has been her oversized white Prada bag. She's keen to bring it out whatever the occasion.
Rosie adores fedoras so much she's got a whole bunch of them in different colours.
Taylor makes good use of her brown satchel, she's seen carrying it often!