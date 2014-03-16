Miley Cyrus came back into the music biz with roaring success after the release of her smash hit ‘We Can’t Stop.’ Luckily for the singer, the record producer decided not to offer the track to Rihanna, who was kept in mind when the song was written. Either way, we’re sure the song would’ve been equally lucrative.
Pharrell Williams is the music industry’s hottest talent right now. The singer/rapper/producer/songwriter (phew) actually wrote Justin Timberlake’s tune ‘Rock Your Body’. But did you know the song was originally meant to be released on Michael Jackson’s final album, ‘Invincible’? Amazing!
Rihanna’s smash single, ‘Umbrella’, was actually intended for Britney Spears to record but her label turned down the offer. Can you imagine?
‘The Voice’ judge CeeLo Green made a swift comeback into mainstream music after a hiatus with his solo single ‘F*** You!’ But Mr. Green has Bruno Mars to thank for the infectious lyrics that made the song a chart topping hit.
X-Factor UK winner, Leona Lewis, could’ve found chart success with the single ‘We Found Love.’ But DJ Calvin Harris, who produced the track, chose to work with Rihanna instead. The single went on to sell over 8.1 million copies!
It seems Britney knows how to swoop a good record when she sees it! Her 2003 song, ‘Toxic’, was initially offered to pint-sized pop star Kylie Minogue, who rejected the track.
Oddly enough, Rihanna’s track ‘Disturbia’ was written by her ex Chris Brown… awks.
Pop-rock princess, Avril Lavigne, broke into the charts with hits off her first album (remember ‘Sk8er Boi’ and ‘Complicated’?) But apparently ‘Breakaway’ (later made famous by Kelly Clarkson) didn’t fit the image she wanted for her album and she gave it away. Probably for the best…
We’re not sure if Frank Ocean was actually describing Bieber’s ego in the song title, but Justin Bieber has the singer/songwriter to thank for his tune ‘Bigger.’
It’s the upbeat pop song that every girl blares aloud after a heavy break-up. ‘Since U Been Gone’ did wonders for Kelly Clarkson in the charts, so we wonder if P!nk and Hilary Duff are pinching themselves for not recording the track?
“Don’t you ever for a second get to thinkin’ you’re irreplaceable… Shania Twain and Faith Hill” because you most certainly are! Beyonce took the track off the country stars, who both turned down offers to record Queen Bey’s hit.
Kylie Minogue is the undoubted Aussie Queen of Pop, with tunes like ‘Can’t Get You of My Head’ raking in the dollars for our favourite music export. The megahit was actually written with pop group S Club 7 in mind, but the producer felt it wasn’t the right fit. English singer Sophie Ellis Bextor also turned down an offer to record the famous track.
If the Backstreet Boys and girl-group TLC could go back in time, perhaps they wouldn’t have rejected an offer to record the biggest hit of the noughties ‘… Baby One More Time.’ The track, which became Britney Spears’s debut single, reached number one in every country it charted. Bet they’re kicking themselves, now!
Leona Lewis shot to international fame on the back of her track, ‘Bleeding Love.' But Lewis needed some lyrical assistance for the song from fellow musician, Jesse McCartney.
Cyndi Lauper’s feminist anthem ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’, is actually a cover of a song composed and recorded by a MALE American musician called Robert Hazard! Unfortunately for Hazard, Lauper’s cover made the song a best selling hit, and everyone has forgotten about his original version.
Britney Spears was originally given the opportunity to record Lady Gaga’s track ‘Telephone’, which featured Beyonce. Britney’s demo of the song leaked online in 2010…oops!
‘Purple Rain’ singer Prince was the writer behind Sinead O’Connor’s legendary hit ‘Nothing Compares 2 U.’ Prince originally wrote and composed the song for one of his side projects but the Irish artist made the song a worldwide hit, and the music video was even source of inspiration for Miley's 'Wrecking Ball' clip.
He was the King of Pop and established icon status on the back of hits like ‘Bad'… but did you know the song was meant to be a duet between Jacko and Prince?
What?! Aerosmith’s hit, ‘I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing’, was originally written for Canadian songstress, Celine Dion. Ironically, Dion missed out on a big thing, as the single went on to sell over a million copies after it was featured in the movie 'Armageddon'.
