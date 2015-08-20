She's performed as a man, performed in her underwear, but this crazy Lady Gaga performance really takes the cake. During her performance at the SXSW festival in Texas in 2014, the singer invited "vomit artist" Millie Brown on to the stage, who drank coloured milk and regurgitated it back onto the singer. Yep, Gaga got vommed on. People were quick to condemn the performance, with singer Demi Lovato saying the controversial performance glamourised eating disorders. Our opinion? Just plain gross.
Ok, so this wasn't quite Nicki's fault...but the rapper was still forced to stop her concert early when a huge fight broke out amongst audience members. One unsuspecting fan was even sprayed with pepper spray. Lucky for her, Minaj brought her up on stage to comfort her and help her wash out her eyes. Crazy!
The British singer landed herself in some serious trouble ($16.6 million worth of trouble!) after flicking the middle finger during a Superbowl performance of ‘Gimme All Your Luvin’ with Madonna.
Yo, I'ma let you finish, but I HAD THE CRAZIEST ON STAGE ANTIC OF ALL TIME. In what has become one of the most memorable (and awkward) awards show moments of all time, Kanye famously snatched the mic off a poor unsuspecting Taylor Swift to express his dismay at Beyonce not winning the Best Video award.
That awkward moment when you nip-slip in front of millions of people on live television…on purpose. Really, JT and Janet?
In one of the most memorable - and gross - onstage performances, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne bit the head off a bat during a 1982 show. There are conflicting reports about whether the bat was alive or dead at the time - the then 17-year-old who threw the bat on stage said it was brought to the show dead, but Ozzy claims the bat was alive (and not rubber as he thought) and even managed to bite him. Osbourne claims he had to be treated for rabies after the show. Ew.
The infamous VMA performance, smoking a joint on stage, practically every moment of her Bangerz tour… Need we say more about Miley's crazy on stage ways?
When Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong was instructed to wrap up his set at the 2012 iHeart Radio Festival in Las Vegas, he lost it. Armstrong had a massive onstage meltdown after the band's set was cut 20 minutes short in order to allow more time for Usher. He stopped mid-song and decided to verbally attack the festival organisers.
Sure some fans can get a little rowdy, and sure sometimes security will ask them to leave, but physically hurling a 15 year old off the stage? Not cool Akon…
You can always count on the VMA’s to produce an outrageous onstage performance. This infamous kiss between Britney and Madonna at the 2003 VMA’s is a prime example.
He WAS a married man with a young son, but that didn’t stop Robin from allowing Miley to twerk all up in his business at the 2013 MTV VMA awards. Just. Completely. Weird.
The punk rocker was booed off stage at the Soundwave festival in 2012 after alerting the crowd to his intoxicated state and proceeding to pour a vial of white powder over his bass player. There is such a thing as taking it too far…perhaps someone should tell Marilyn?
Kanye’s onstage rants seem to be becoming a common occurrence, but having a full blown argument with a heckler in the crowd? That’s pretty egotistical, even for you Kanye.
You may not have heard of GWAR, but you may have heard about their onstage antics at music festival Soundwave in Sydney. During one of their songs, the band brought a mechanical Tony Abbott onto the stage, and proceeded to chop off its head. Blood then poured all over the audience and the band continued with their set. Woah.
When you attend a concert, sometimes you kind of just want to see the artist sing. Madonna had other plans for her fans however, when in the middle of one of her concerts she stopped to urge her fans to vote for President Obama. Talk about political campaigning.
