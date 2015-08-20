6/15 Ozzy Osbourne

In one of the most memorable - and gross - onstage performances, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne bit the head off a bat during a 1982 show. There are conflicting reports about whether the bat was alive or dead at the time - the then 17-year-old who threw the bat on stage said it was brought to the show dead, but Ozzy claims the bat was alive (and not rubber as he thought) and even managed to bite him. Osbourne claims he had to be treated for rabies after the show. Ew.

Getty Images