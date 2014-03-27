Actress Emma Roberts may be happily engaged to American Horror Story Evan Peters now but she hasn’t been so nice to her beau in the past. Roberts was taken into custody in Montreal for domestic violence in 2013. According to police reports Roberts’ attack on Peters had left him with a bloody nose and bite marks on his face. Evan declined to press charges.
Now she’s a successful singer and mother of two but JLo and her then-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs were arrested in December 1999 over a nightclub shooting. The pair were charged with criminal possession of a weapon and of stolen property.
Met her now husband, cinematographer Danny Moder, on the set of The Mexican in 2000. At the time Roberts was still dating actor Benjamin Bratt and Moder was still married. After his divorce came through in 2002 Moder and Roberts were married in a private ceremony on her ranch in Mexico. Roberts and Moder now have three children together.
The When Harry Met Sally actress tarnished her sweetheart image when she cheated on her husband of ten years Dennis Quaid with actor Russell Crowe. Ryan and Crowe had met while filming ‘Proof of Life’ in 2000.
In her MTV Generational Award acceptance speech Reese Witherspoon had said, “For all the girls out there it’s totally possible to be a good girl. I’m trying to make it cool!” But the Witherspoon’s record isn’t squeaky clean. In 2013 Reese and hubby James Toth were pulled over for drink driving and Witherspoon lost it when the officer wasn’t giving the pair any special treatment. The actress yelled at him: “Do you know my name sir?”
The High School Musical star was once a Disney golden girl and dated her co-star Zac Efron but since then Hudgens has had a string of nude photo leaks. In fact she’s had nude photos leaked in 2007, 2009 and 2011.
