BANDS THAT NEED TO CALL IT QUITS

The Rolling Stones -
They are one of the most legendary bands of all time, and even in their old age they know how to put on a killer live show. Despite this, however, we think that it might be a good idea for them to finally retire (only after their Australian tour that is!).
Nickelback -
We actually kind of feel sorry for the guys in Nickelback, but seriously, with the amount of hate they receive, maybe it’s best they call it quits.
Blink 182 -
They are the pop punk pioneers who inspired so many of today’s modern bands, but since re-forming in 2009, their new music just isn’t the same as what it used to be. Take us back to the days of ‘Cheshire Cat’, ‘Dude Ranch’ and ‘Enema of the State’.
Bon Jovi -
Let’s be honest, the majority of people who go to a Bon Jovi concert just want to hear Jon sing ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ and the go home.
Green Day -
Following their headline appearance at Soundwave Festival 2014, Green Day has decided to take a break. Despite catapulting the band to stadium super stardom, many despise their arguably iconic ‘American Idiot’ album, and all the material which has followed it. While they continue to perform killer live shows, maybe taking some time off is for the best.
Guns N' Roses -
When your front man is Axl Rose, we think it’s only fair you call it quits.
INXS -
INXS is easily one of the most iconic Aussie rock bands of all time. Following the tragic death of lead singer Michael Hutchence in 1997, the band, after taking some time off, continue to perform and release music. Many argue that it just isn't the same without Hutchence.
Weezer -
They were good. They were so, so good. But then they decided to make a song with Lil Wayne and we just died a little inside… #cringe
The Smashing Pumpkins -
We aren’t calling for Billy Corgan to stop making music. Goodness, no! Rather, we just want to see the frontman retire the name ‘The Smashing Pumpkins’, and release his new music under a different name. After all, in the bands current lineup he is the only original member remaining… and the music is completely different to what is associated with The Smashing Pumpkins. Time for a new name, Billy!
Hole -
Our issue with Hole is exactly the same as The Smashing Pumpkins. Courtney Love is under the allusion that she owns the name, and can use it as she pleases. The awkward thing is, Courtney, your new music is pretty much just your own solo material. It isn’t Hole’s. Release it under you own name, or something.
U2 -
U2 are undeniably one of the biggest bands in the world, and perhaps of all time. Despite winning an award for ‘Best Original Song’ at the 2014 Golden Globes, recent years have not seen the band achieve anything of great acclaim. With their 13th studio album due out in the near future, it's success could decide whether they continue on, or finally decide to call it quits.
Pearl Jam -
Not even Pearl Jam as headliners could save the disaster that was Big Day Out 2014. Surely that’s enough of a sign to tell you they need to retire. Sure, you’ve had a long and amazing career, but it’s time you finished up we think!
