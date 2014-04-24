CELEBRITY SYMPATHY SEEKERS

Ariana, in actual fact, only had her wisdom tooth removed but the drama queen hyped up her ‘sickness’ for the Twitter world #nosympathyhere
Getty Images/Twitter
Child acting prodigy and ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ star, Breslin, has admitted to being a full-on hypochondriac. In an interview the actress said that she is not allowed to watch medical shows on TV in fear of finding another illness to diagnose herself with. Even as a three year old she wore shoes into bed in fear of stepping on glass! Whaaaaaaaat!
Getty Images
The eccentric and creative mastermind also suffered from hypochondria, an illness that eventually caused him to die. He was so scared of hospitals that when he was suffering from recurring gallbladder problems he refused to check himself in and died from complications after delayed surgery.
Getty Images
Lorde has been a super busy young lady touring and doing the festival circuit (most recently Coachella). But despite her superhuman name, it appears even the Lorde herself isn’t immune to sickness. She’s had to postpone several of her gigs (which has disappointed Australian fans) and Instagrammed this pic to update her followers on her sickness status.
Getty Images/Instagram
Dry up those tears Miley - you’ll be twerking away and giving audiences plenty to talk about after you rest up. The singer has had to cancel some shows on her ‘Bangerz’ tour due to serious ill-health. Get better Miley!
Getty Images/Twitter
She’s the queen of attracting sympathy (just listen to the RED album to see exactly what we mean) but we have to agree with T Swift here… that pre-sickness lead up is terrible!
You’re definitely right Niall… but tell a doctor NOT Twitter!
Getty Images/Twitter
Goodness Gracious, Ellie needs a hug and some medicine stat!
Getty Images/Twitter
Hmmmm… maybe use your squillions of dollars to see a doctor rather than complain to Twitter Paris!
Getty Images/Twitter
Thanks for the update Cher! Ok Bye.
Getty Images/Twitter
Oh dear Justin.
Getty Images/Twitter
The cold/hot shivers #theworst
Getty Images/Twitter
It seems the Jersey Shore star isn’t immune to the common cold!
Getty Images/Twitter
Sick or in good health, a tweet like that is no way to make friends Jordin.
Getty Images/Twitter