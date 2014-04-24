CELEBRITY SYMPATHY SEEKERS

2/14 Abigail Breslin

Child acting prodigy and ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ star, Breslin, has admitted to being a full-on hypochondriac. In an interview the actress said that she is not allowed to watch medical shows on TV in fear of finding another illness to diagnose herself with. Even as a three year old she wore shoes into bed in fear of stepping on glass! Whaaaaaaaat!

Getty Images