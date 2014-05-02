THE AMAZING STORIES BEHIND MUSICIANS' STAGE NAMES

David Bowie -
David Bowie’s real name is David Jones. He took the last name Bowie after the nineteenth century American pioneer James “Jim” Bowie. How interesting!
Alice Cooper -
Vincent Damon Furnier aka Alice Cooper, apparently got his stage name from a late night encounter with an Ouija board…
Bono -
Bono (real name Paul Hewson) was given the nickname “Bono Vox” at school, which in Latin translates to “good voice”. He later dropped the vox and became the Bono we know and love.
Daft Punk -
Their song contribution to a British compilation album was labeled by a critic as “a bizarre daft punky thrash”. They obviously took something good from the criticism, due to the fact that the Grammy Award winning pair ended up being calling themselves ‘Daft Punk’.
Moby -
Richard Melville Hall claims the reason he uses the stage name 'Moby', is because his great-great-great-granduncle (phew) was Herman Melville, the author of the famous novel 'Moby Dick'.
Skrillex -
Skrillex (real name Sonny John Moore) used it as his AOL instant messenger username….so why not his stage name too!?
Flea -
Michael Balzary, better known as Flea ‘Red Hot Chili Peppers’ fame, was given his stage name based off of a previous nickname he had received “Mike-B the Flea”. The name was given to him due to his energetic nature and constant jumping around.
Jack White -
Born John Gillis, the musician apparently took the last name 'White' following his marriage to drummer Meg White (which he denies ever happened).
MC Hammer -
Stanley Burrell aka MC Hammer, was nicknamed Hammer by Reggie Jackson while he was a batboy for the Oakland A’s. The M.C. part came later, obviously.
Ringo Starr -
Richard Starkey, better known as The Beatles' drummer Ringo Starr, came up with his stage name due to the fact that he thought it sounds “cowboyish”. Okay…
Joy Division -
Joy Division got their name from the novella 'House of Dolls' by Karol Cetinsky. In the book Jewish women were forced to prostitute themselves off to Nazi soldiers in huts. These rows of huts were referred to as Joy Divisions.
Pink -
Alecia Hart (nee Moore) got the name Pink, due to the fact that as a young girl she would become easily embarrassed and would turn a bright shade of pink as a result.
The Velvet Underground -
The Velvet Underground got their name from a book of the same name by Michael Leigh. The band seemed to take a liking to the book, which was all about the secret sexual subculture of the early 60’s.
Katy Perry -
Katy Perry, born Katy Hudson, changed her last name when she hit the big time so as not to be confused with actress Kate Hudson.
'Nine Inch Nails-
Frontman Trent Reznor claims there is no literal meaning to the band name ‘Nine Inch Nails’, and that it was simply chosen because it could be abbreviated easily to NIN.
