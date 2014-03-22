"sisters"
Queen Bey chilling by the pool
"a cheeky bit of snorkel"
"building castles with lots of little builders... great start...to another great day!"
"Trevi Fountain... Rome is absolutely beautiful"
"Paradise. #ThinkingAboutYou"
"Goodbye #Cabo! We're gonna miss u! Until next time! perfect family vacay! Thnk u #esperanzaresorts @esperanzaresorts for a great time"
"These Parisian Ferris wheels are tiny..."
"#SelfieTime"
"somewhere in the indian ocean"
"Joshua Tree"
"made it to the bottom bitch! #islandgal"
@selenagomez
"Waiheke Island. Sigh"
"Just balance/meditating on a rock in Jamaica (I'm such a dork) but I wish I was there right now #noplacelikeit #respect"