1/15 Kylie Jenner

"sisters"

Instagram

2/15 Beyonce

Queen Bey chilling by the pool

Instagram

3/15 Ellie Goulding

"a cheeky bit of snorkel"

Instagram

4/15 Heidi Klum

"building castles with lots of little builders... great start...to another great day!"

Instagram

5/15 Jamie Foxx

"Trevi Fountain... Rome is absolutely beautiful"

Twitter

6/15 Jared Leto

"Paradise. #ThinkingAboutYou"

Instagram

7/15 Jessica Alba

"Goodbye #Cabo! We're gonna miss u! Until next time! perfect family vacay! Thnk u #esperanzaresorts @esperanzaresorts for a great time"

Instagram

8/15 Justin Timberlake

"These Parisian Ferris wheels are tiny..."

Instagram

9/15 Kim Kardashian

"#SelfieTime"

Instagram

10/15 Lara Bingle

"somewhere in the indian ocean"

Instagram

11/15 Lena Dunham

"Joshua Tree"

Instagram

12/15 Rihanna

"made it to the bottom bitch! #islandgal"

Instagram

13/15 Selena Gomez

@selenagomez

Instagram

14/15 Taylor Swift

"Waiheke Island. Sigh"

Instagram

15/15 Zendaya

"Just balance/meditating on a rock in Jamaica (I'm such a dork) but I wish I was there right now #noplacelikeit #respect"

Instagram

