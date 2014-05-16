Kim Kardashian - who has just risen to fame thanks to her infamous sex tape - and Kanye West meet around the time her first marriage to music producer Damon Thomas officially ends in divorce. They become friends.
The pair are photographed together for the first time when they attend the opening of Intermix in Beverly Hills. However, she’s dating NFL player Reggie Bush and he’s newly engaged to aspiring designer Alexis Phifer. West, Phifer and Kardashian pose for a photo which, looking back, seems SUPER awkward.
West and Kardashian are seated one spot away from each other at the Y-3 show during New York Fashion Week. She seems more interested in him than she does the show…or boyfriend Reggie Bush. That same week, West goes public with his new romance with model Amber Rose - and he seems really into her.
Single after her split with Bush, Kardashian starts dating Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin. In September, the strain of a long-distance relationship takes its toll and the couple calls it quits.
After going on a few dates with model Gabriel Aubry, Kardashian starts seeing NBA player Kris Humphries. While the world doesn’t know it yet, West, who has split with Rose, falls in love with the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star at this time. He later sings about it in his song ‘Cold’, saying, “And I’ll admit, I had feel in love with Kim / Around the same time she had fell in love with him,” referring to Humphries.
After just a 90-day engagement, Kardashian marries Humphries in an over-the-top affair at an estate in Montecito, California. The star-studded event was filmed for a two-part, four-hour reality TV special on E!.
After just 72 days of marriage, Kardashian files for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences”, and lists their separation date as that day. They begin a nasty divorce battle that continues until June, 2013.
Following rumours that Kardashian and West had secretly started seeing each other, she appears in the front row at his ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week. Photographers capture him posing with his arm around her fur-clad shoulder looking very cozy.
Kardashian is seen walking into West’s New York City apartment…and emerging the next day wearing the same outfit. They also reportedly go on a date to see ‘The Hunger Games’. Soon after she’s seen wearing earrings with his initials.
Their first PDA! After Kardashian attended the opening of Scott Disick’s NYC restaurant, RYU, she meets up with the rapper for a late dinner. They are photographed holding hands, officially confirming their relationship status.
West accompanies Kardashian to Toronto to celebrate the Canadian debut of her jewelry line. For the first time since they started dating, they pose together.
They make their red carpet debut at the premiere of ‘Cruel Summer’ at the Cannes Film Festival. It’s apparent West has started styling Kardashian, as she starts embracing high-fashion looks.
You guys, things are getting serious! Kardashian posts a photo to social media of the pair wearing matching sneakers.
On ‘Oprah’s Next Chapter’, Kardashian is asked if West fits the bill of what she’s looking for in a man. “He does,” the still-married star answers, though adds, “I’m not thinking about marriage right now.” As for talk their relationship is a publicity stunt, she says, “No…I couldn’t sacrifice my heart for a publicity stunt."
The couple attends the BET Awards together, sitting next to new BFF’s Jay-Z and Beyonce in the front row.
West announces they are expecting a child together when he tells the crowd at his Atlantic City, New Jersey concert to “stop the music and make some noise for my baby mama.” Kardashian confirms the news on her blog, writing, “It’s true!! Kanye and I are expecting a baby. We feel so blessed and lucky…Looking forward to great new beginnings in 2013 and to starting a family. Happy New Year!!!”
After an absurdly long court battle, Kardashian’s 72-day marriage to Humphries is legally over…535 days after she initially filed for divorce. It’s a relief for Kardashian, who has said she wanted to be divorced when she gave birth. On May 6, 2013, the couple hits the red carpet for the Costume Institute Gala’s “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” exhibition. Her look is widely panned…in fact, so is her entire maternity wardrobe.
Kim is feted at a bridal shower, and West makes an appearance, sneaking past photographers with a sweatshirt over his head. That night during the premiere of Season 8 of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’, it is revealed they are expecting a baby girl.
Kim and Kanye welcome a healthy baby girl at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles. Though in Paris and New York for most of his girlfriend’s pregnancy, West is present in the delivery room for the arrival of his daughter, North West. In August, the very first photo of North is revealed on Kris Jenner’s talk show when Kanye appears as a guest.
Kanye West honoured Kim Kardashian’s 33rd birthday with a big sparkler and an even bigger question! The rapper rented out AT&T Park in San Francisco, and asked his baby mama to marry him as their close friends and family stood by to witness to momentous occasion. Kim posted a pic of her new sparkler to her Instagram, with the simple caption “YES”.
Kim finally gets her Vogue cover, as her and her fiancé grace the iconic magazine’s April 2014 issue. The cover brands them the #worldsmosttalkedaboutcouple, and with news of their impending nuptials, Anna Wintour has a point. The pair set a wedding date - May 24 - and are set to wed in Paris.
Kim and Kanye step out on the red carpet at the 2014 Met Gala, with critics praising her fashion choice after last year’s debacle. The reality TV superstar wears Lanvin, which many suspect is a hint at who she will be wearing on her Big Day. Kardashian takes to Twitter to clear up rumours about her wedding, confirming they are not yet married, that the day won’t be filmed for her TV show and that no one has seen her dress.
