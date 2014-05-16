5/22 November 2010

After going on a few dates with model Gabriel Aubry, Kardashian starts seeing NBA player Kris Humphries. While the world doesn’t know it yet, West, who has split with Rose, falls in love with the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star at this time. He later sings about it in his song ‘Cold’, saying, “And I’ll admit, I had feel in love with Kim / Around the same time she had fell in love with him,” referring to Humphries.

