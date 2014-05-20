Chris Brown and Drake trashed SoHo nightclub with their brawl over Rihanna. The two had spent the night sending bottles of alcohol with rude messages back to one another, but once the fight became physical it got messy. Afterwards Brown took his anger to Twitter writing "How u party wit rich n**** that hate? Lol... Throwing bottles like girls? #shameonya!" and "Ok! N****s stand behind security! Ok! U don't pay them enough."
The 37-year-old actor reportedly threw a punch at the 20-year-old singer in Ibiza. The fight was allegedly over Orlando's ex Miranda, with whom Justin has been linked in the past.
The Hilton heiress had a nasty fight with former Miss New York USA over the drummer from Blink-182 Travis Barker. Moakler, Barker’s ex-wife, reportedly hurled abuse at Hilton (who was dating Barker at the time) and punched her in the jaw. Both women filed reports for abuse against each other at the police station afterward.
It’s still unclear why Solange beat up her brother-in-law in the elevator at the MET Gala ball. But we do know the younger Knowles sister sure can pack a punch. Video of Solange Attacking Jay Z in elevator.
Chris Brown and Frank Ocean and their posses started a brawl in the parking lot outside the Westlake Studio in LA. Although both parties threatened to press charges in the end neither side did and the investigation into the altercation was dropped.
Halle Berry’s hubby Oliver Martinez and her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry had an intense punch up that left Gabriel with a black right eye, a cut under his left eye and bruising across his forehead and nose. The fight broke out on Berry’s driveway when Aubry was dropping off his daughter Nahla, however both Martinez and Aubry have different accounts of what started the fight.
Comedians Lovitz and Dick had some less than funny run-ins at the LA comedy club. Lovitz reacted to a joke about deceased comedian Phil Hartman by grabbing his head and smashing it into the bar four or five times. According to onlookers Dick was left with blood spurting from his nose.
Designer Tommy Hilfiger repeatedly smacked Guns N’Roses frontman Axl Rose when he took a drink out of Hilfiger’s girlfriend’s hand. Hilfiger later said he hit Rose before he could hit him but Rose said there was nothing aggressive behind his actions that lead to the slapping. Rose said: “I moved his girlfriend’s drink so it wouldn’t spill. It was the most surreal thing, I think, that’s ever happened to me in my life. He just kept smacking me.”
Will.I.Am’s manager Liborio Molina was charged with assaulting controversial blogger Perez Hilton but after the altercation Perez took to Twitter blaming rapper Will.I.Am. Perez wrote: “I was assaulted by Will.I.Am of the Black Eyed Peas and his security guards. I am bleeding. Please, I need to file a police report. No joke.” Will.I.Am was not charged.
