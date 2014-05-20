8/9 Tommy Hilfiger vs. Axl Rose

Designer Tommy Hilfiger repeatedly smacked Guns N’Roses frontman Axl Rose when he took a drink out of Hilfiger’s girlfriend’s hand. Hilfiger later said he hit Rose before he could hit him but Rose said there was nothing aggressive behind his actions that lead to the slapping. Rose said: “I moved his girlfriend’s drink so it wouldn’t spill. It was the most surreal thing, I think, that’s ever happened to me in my life. He just kept smacking me.”

