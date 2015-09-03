News

Hot Celebrity Dads & Their Babies

1/14 Hot Celebrity Dads & Their Babies

Justin Timberlake with his five-month-old son Silas. Aww!

2/14 Hot Celebrity Dads & Their Babies

David Beckham always looks better with Harper on his arm!

3/14 Hot Celebrity Dads & Their Babies

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles makes us feel clucky when he cuddles up to his daughter Justice Jay.

4/14 Hot Celebrity Dads & Their Babies

Josh Duhamel cheers on USA in the soccer World Cup with his son Axl.

5/14 Hot Celebrity Dads & Their Babies

Reggis Bush with his little girl Briseis.

6/14 Hot Celebrity Dads & Their Babies

A shirtless Nick Lachey with his son Camden. Vanessa Lachey is one lucky girl!

7/14 Hot Celebrity Dads & Their Babies

Matthew McConaughey with his daughter Vida in New Orleans.

8/14 Hot Celebrity Dads & Their Babies

Hottie Cam Gigandet with his son Rekker. We'd be pretty stoked to be on his shoulders too!

9/14 Hot Celebrity Dads & Their Babies

Flynn gets cheeky with the paparazzi while taking a stroll with dad, Orlando Bloom.

10/14 Hot Celebrity Dads & Their Babies

Joel Madden with his son Sparrow and daughter Harlow.

11/14 Hot Celebrity Dads & Their Babies

Josh Duhamel watching a football game with his son Axl.

12/14 Hot Celebrity Dads & Their Babies

Channing Tatum with his daughter Everly and wife Jenna Dewan Tatum.

13/14 Hot Celebrity Dads & Their Babies

Chris Hemsworth is happy doing all the work during family day out with his wife Elsa Pataky and their kids India, Tristan and Sasha.

14/14 Hot Celebrity Dads & Their Babies

Wiz Khalifa with his son Sebastian.

