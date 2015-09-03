Hot Celebrity Dads & Their Babies

Justin Timberlake with his five-month-old son Silas. Aww!
David Beckham always looks better with Harper on his arm!
Supernatural star Jensen Ackles makes us feel clucky when he cuddles up to his daughter Justice Jay.
Josh Duhamel cheers on USA in the soccer World Cup with his son Axl.
Reggis Bush with his little girl Briseis.
A shirtless Nick Lachey with his son Camden. Vanessa Lachey is one lucky girl!
Matthew McConaughey with his daughter Vida in New Orleans.
Getty Images
Hottie Cam Gigandet with his son Rekker. We'd be pretty stoked to be on his shoulders too!
Flynn gets cheeky with the paparazzi while taking a stroll with dad, Orlando Bloom.
Getty Images
Joel Madden with his son Sparrow and daughter Harlow.
Josh Duhamel watching a football game with his son Axl.
Channing Tatum with his daughter Everly and wife Jenna Dewan Tatum.
Chris Hemsworth is happy doing all the work during family day out with his wife Elsa Pataky and their kids India, Tristan and Sasha.
Wiz Khalifa with his son Sebastian.