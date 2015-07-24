She’s a famous pop star but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t love her coupons, in fact she’s even tweeted about her love of coupons. The singer tweeted: “Why do people look at me like I’m crazy when I use coupons at grocery stores. I’M FROM NEW YORK WHERE IS THE SALE RACK”
Getty Images
Unlike her Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker isn’t a fan of excessively buying new clothes. She told Parade Magazine that she dresses her son, James Wilkie, in hand-me-downs. She said: “he only wears hand-me-downs because I’ve got all these older nephews…I am not kidding. I don’t think I’ve ever bought him any clothes.”
Getty Images
The Buffy actress is worth an estimated $15 million but doesn’t believe that means she should spend big if she doesn’t need to. She said in an interview with Self Magazine: “I use coupons all the time. Why should you pay more for something that someone else is paying less for?”
Getty Images
The Spider Man star prides himself on his keen ability to save. Maguire said: “You know those Lotto winners who win big and blow through all that money? That would never happen to me.”
Getty Images
Bell and Shepard have an estimated worth of $18 million but the Hollywood couple did not spend big on a wedding. According to Bell they spend as little as $142 on their courthouse wedding. Bell said: “I feel like we get enough attention in our daily lives and we just want something sort of private.”
Getty Images
America’s Next Top Model creator, host and judge Tyra Banks is worth an estimated $90 million, and presumably spends thousands on beauty products, but the model has confessed she loves to stock up on the free soaps and shampoos whenever she stays at a hotel.
Getty Images
Mad Men actor Vincent Kartheiser could afford a personal driver but he told New York Times he prefers the less glamorous option of public transport. He said: “You can work your scene, you can do your exercises or whatever, on the bus.”
Getty Images
The singer could have the priciest clothes fashion has to offer but insists he doesn’t spend a lot on looking good. He told The Guardian: “I will just say that I am pretty frugal. I’ll probably shop for clothes for myself once a year, and that will last me for the rest of the year.”
Getty Images
Before the comedic talk show host hit fame he used to work two jobs, spending the money he earned from one job and saving the money he made from the other. Even though Leno is now worth $250 million he still keeps this rule, he saves his income from The Tonight Show and lives off the money he makes as a stand-up comedian.
Getty Images
The Desperate Housewives actress maybe be a shopaholic on the show but the star says that in real life she’s got a “frugal gene” that she can’t eliminate. She’s been known to give out freebies she’s received as gifts.
Getty Images
The Foo Fighters singer told Business Insider that being worth $225 million doesn’t stop the rocker from being a bit of a penny-pincher. Grohl said: “I’ve got tons of money but I’m afraid to spend it. Not having a high school diploma to fall back on, I’m going to be really careful with what I’ve got.”
Getty Images