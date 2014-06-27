SOPHOMORE ALBUMS THAT WERE BETTER THAN THE ORIGINAL

Ed Sheeran - 'X'
We didn’t think Sheeran could improve on his debut effort, ‘+’, but the singer-songrwiter has proved us wrong! Sheeran only released his second album on June 20, but already lives up to the hype and offers fans plenty of those soulful and vulnerable tunes they’ve come to love.
Asylum Records/Atlantic Records
Nirvana - 'Nevermind'
Frequently featuring on many ‘best ever albums’ list, it’s easy to forget the classic grunge album was the 90s band’s sophomore effort. The album - which featured tracks like ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ and ‘Come as You Are’ - outsold Nirvana’s first album (‘Bleach’) by a staggering 28 million copies.
DGC
Adele - '21'
The English singer-songwriter's highly anticipated second album didn’t disappoint. In fact, it has sold 26.4 million copies since it’s release in 2011 and earned the singer the Grammy award for Album of the Year.
XL Recordings
Amy Winehouse - 'Back to Black'The troubled singer only released two albums before her tragic death (her family released one posthumously 2011), it was Winehouse’s second album that made her a household name. ‘Back to Black’ featured her hit single ‘Rehab’, which became her first top 10 hit in the US. As of June 2012, the album had sold over 20 million copies worldwide.
Island Records
Oasis - '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?'
Even though the band’s first album, ‘Definitely Maybe’, brought widespread critical acclaim, their follow-up album outsold it 3:1. ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?’ featured the band’s biggest commercial hit, ‘Wonderwall’, which even made number one on Triple J’s ’20 Years of the Hottest 100’ countdown in 2013.
Creation Records
Daft Punk - 'Discovery'
It was four years since French electronic music duo Daft Punk released the follow-up to their debut album, ‘Homework’. While their first album featured the hit ‘Around the World’, it wasn’t enough to compete with the smash hits ‘Discovery’ contained - including ‘One More Time’ and ‘Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger’.
Virgin Records
Foo Fighters - 'The Colour and the Shape'
Who could forget tracks like ‘Everlong’ and ‘Monkey Wrench’? Yep, they both featured on the post-grunge band’s second album effort, which was certified platinum in Australia, Canada and the US.
Roswell/Capitol Records
Madonna - 'Like A Virgin'
While her debut album, ‘Madonna’, has sold over 10 million copies worldwide, it’s got nothing on the Queen of Reinvention’s sophomore album. ‘Like a Virgin’ - which featured the tracks ‘Material Girl’ and, you guessed it, ‘Like A Virgin’ - has sold over 21 million copies worldwide, and is one of the best-selling albums of all time.
Sire/Warner Bros. Records
Radiohead - 'The Bends'
Ahh, Radiohead. Their second album, released in 1995, was received with greater critical acclaim then their first effort, ‘Pablo Honey’. ‘The Bends’ regularly features on lists of the best albums of all time.
Parlophone/Capitol Records
Simon & Garfunkel - 'Sounds of Silence'
The folk rock duo’s second album is heralded by the National Recording Registry as “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant”. It features some of their most recognisable hits, including ‘The Sound of Silence’ and ‘I Am a Rock’.
Columbia Records
Miguel - 'Kaleidoscope Dream'
You know your second album is better than the first when it gets nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Urban Contemporary Album, and one of it’s single wins for Best R&B song. The R&B singer’s sophomore release was complimented by music critics, who loved his singing and musical style.
RCA Records
Hole - 'Live Through This'
Hole - fronted by Courtney Love - released their second album, ‘Live Through This’ in 199, and was the band’s first major label release. The song ‘Teenage Whore’ hit number one on the UK Indie Chart in 1991, and the album has become a cult hit among alternative rock fans.
Geffen Records/City Slang