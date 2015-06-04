News

Shockingly Short Celebrities

Isla Fisher Shockingly Short Celebrities

1/19 Isla Fisher

The Aussie star is only 160cm tall

Getty Images

2/19 Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen

Here she is standing next to her husband Sacha Baron Cohen, who is 191cm

Getty Images

3/19 Anna Kendrick

The Pitch Perfect actress is 157cm tall.

Getty Images

4/19 Anna Kendrick and Louise Roe

Here she is standing next to Louise Roe, 178cm tall.

Getty Images

5/19 Daniel Radcliffe

The Harry Potter star is 165cm tall.

Getty Images

6/19 Daniel Radcliffe, Dane DeHaan, John Korkidas and Jack Huston

Here he is standing next to his Kill Your Darlings co-stars.

Getty Images

7/19 Hayden Panettiere

The Nashville star is 153cm tall.

Getty Images

8/19 Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko

Here she is next to her fiance, who stands at a whopping 198cm.

Getty Images

9/19 Snooki

The Jersey Shore star is 142cm tall and will probably soon be outgrown by her son.

Getty Images

10/19 Snooki and Jwoww

Here she is standing next to best pal Jwoww, 170cm tall.

Getty Images

11/19 Seth Green

The Family Guy star is 163cm tall.

Getty Images

12/19 Seth Green and Clare Grant

His wife, on the other hand, is 170cm tall.

Getty Images

13/19 Kristen Bell

The mum-of-two is 155cm tall.

Getty Images

14/19 Kristen Bell and Krysten Ritter

Here she is standing next to actress Krysten Ritter, 170cm tall.

Getty Images

15/19 Shakira

She may have a big voice, but the Colombian singer is only 157cm tall.

Getty Images

16/19 Shakira and Gerard Pique

Her boyfriend Gerard Pique is 192cm tall.

Getty Images

17/19 Christina Ricci

The child-star is 155cm tall.

Getty Images

18/19 Christina Ricci and Robert Pattinson

Here she is standing next to Robert Pattinson, who is 185cm tall.

Getty Images

19/19 Lady Gaga

If it weren't for her high hair and even higher shoes, the Born This Way singer would only stand at 155cm tall.

Getty Images

