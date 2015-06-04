The Aussie star is only 160cm tall
Getty Images
Here she is standing next to her husband Sacha Baron Cohen, who is 191cm
Getty Images
The Pitch Perfect actress is 157cm tall.
Getty Images
Here she is standing next to Louise Roe, 178cm tall.
Getty Images
The Harry Potter star is 165cm tall.
Getty Images
Here he is standing next to his Kill Your Darlings co-stars.
Getty Images
The Nashville star is 153cm tall.
Getty Images
Here she is next to her fiance, who stands at a whopping 198cm.
Getty Images
The Jersey Shore star is 142cm tall and will probably soon be outgrown by her son.
Getty Images
Here she is standing next to best pal Jwoww, 170cm tall.
Getty Images
The Family Guy star is 163cm tall.
Getty Images
His wife, on the other hand, is 170cm tall.
Getty Images
The mum-of-two is 155cm tall.
Getty Images
Here she is standing next to actress Krysten Ritter, 170cm tall.
Getty Images
She may have a big voice, but the Colombian singer is only 157cm tall.
Getty Images
Her boyfriend Gerard Pique is 192cm tall.
Getty Images
The child-star is 155cm tall.
Getty Images
Here she is standing next to Robert Pattinson, who is 185cm tall.
Getty Images
If it weren't for her high hair and even higher shoes, the Born This Way singer would only stand at 155cm tall.
Getty Images