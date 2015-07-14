Gigi Hadid

The 20-year-old model has listed her $2.45 million New York apartment for sale, just a few weeks after Marcell Porter was arrested for making numerous attempts to get into the Soho property. He has also posted multiple statuses about Gigi on his Facebook page. One read, "I LOVE U. I KNOW EVERYTHING NOW. WAIT FOR ME SOULMATE." Another read, "WHY CAN'T YOU CALL ME? I WILL TALK TO U IN PERSON ASAP. I LOVE YOU ONCE AGAIN."
The Spring Breakers star was granted a restraining order against a stalker who allegedly sent her "extremely graphic" emails in which he also declared his intentions to marry her. One of the letters read: "God gave me a penis to make you feel like you never did everytime when we'll make love.(sic)"
Jonathan Whooper was arrested in October 2013 after police identified him as the man who threw a chair through a glass door at Rihanna's home in California on September 29. He fled the property after triggering the alarm, but returned on October 4, where he was confronted by a guard. He allegedly told the guard he was there to see Rihanna and yelled, "Do you know who I am? I am Rihanna's future husband!"
The 22-year-old pop star's stalker, Tim Normandin, had been sending her strange gifts in the mail, as well as turning up to her record label dressed as Santa. Things came to a head when the 29-year-old man was arrested at Ariana's concert in March.
The Gravity actress came face to face with her stalker Joshua Corbett in June. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Sandra was home when she heard a loud noise at 1am and headed to her bedroom for safety. That was when she saw the man standing in her hallway, prompting her to call the police.
According to court papers, Ashley Tisdale gained a three-year order of protection against a stalker who showed up at her house pretending to be a pizza delivery man, as well as tweeted violent song lyrics to her.
A Canadian man named Han Cong Zhao was banned from the US for five years and ordered to undergo mental health treatment after he repeatedly harassed the Hunger Games actress. The 23-year-old man left countless phone messages and emails, claiming to be her "husband for life" and even traveled to her home town of Louisville, Kentucky, and asked officers at the local police station where the actress' mum lived.
Mark Staake and his nephew were recruited by a man named Dana Martin, a convicted killer serving two life sentences for raping and killing a 15-year-old girl in Vermont in 2000, to castrate and kill the pop star. The uncle-nephew duo were arrested after they took a wrong turn to Justin's Madison Square Garden concert, where they would have allegedly committed the crime. It turns out that Dana is obsessed with the singer and even has a tattoo of him on his leg.
Robert Dewey Hoskins served a 10-year prison sentence for stalking and threatening to kill Madonna after being convicted of a jury in 1996. He was shot by the singer's security team after he jumped the fence at her Hollywood home. The Material Girl singer testified against her stalker in court, and said he had threatened to slice her "from ear to ear" if she didn't marry him.
Devon Meek was ordered to stay 90 metres away from Miley Cyrus at all times, and is banned from visiting any venue where she's performing, after he was arrested outside her home in May. The man allegedly told police they "might as well shoot him in the head" if he couldn't meet the Wrecking Ball singer.
Selena Gomez's stalker Thomas Brodnicki allegedly told his therapist he was going to kill the then 19-year-old singer. Police granted Selena a temporary restraining order against the 46-year-old man, who flew from Chicago to LA to meet her. In June, another stalker named Che Cruz was arrested and ordered to a mental facility for 30 days after repeatedly showing up at Selena's house.
Taylor Swift was granted a three-year restraining order against a stalker who threatened to "kill any man" who came between him and the singer in March. The Red singer claims the man named, Timothy Sweet, had been harassing her since 2011 with emails, letters and social media posts professing his love for her.
