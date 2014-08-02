News

CAN YOU GUESS THE HOLLYWOOD HUNK?

CAN YOU GUESS THE HOLLYWOOD HUNK? Joe Manganiello

1/16 CAN YOU GUESS THE HOLLYWOOD HUNK?

It's not hard to see why Sofia Vergara is attracted to this Wrangler-wearing, Italian stallion studmuffin. Guess the celeb hunk!

HBO

2/16 CAN YOU GUESS THE HOLLYWOOD HUNK?

That cut body belongs to none other than 'True Blood' star Joe Manganiello.

HBO

3/16 CAN YOU GUESS THE HOLLYWOOD HUNK?

Those rock-hard pecs pack a pretty serious patriotic punch, especially when this actor is taking down baddies with the rest of the Marvel superheroes. Guess the celeb hunk!

Paramount Pictures

4/16 CAN YOU GUESS THE HOLLYWOOD HUNK?

Chris Evans, 33, bulked up to play the role of Captain America and aren't we all glad that he did?

Paramount Pictures

5/16 CAN YOU GUESS THE HOLLYWOOD HUNK?

His co-star Emma Stone totally fell for his 'Dirty Dancing' moves and we have to admit that it would have worked on us too after seeing a glimpse of those rock-hard abs. Guess the celeb hunk!

Roadshow Films

6/16 CAN YOU GUESS THE HOLLYWOOD HUNK?

We were head over heels for Ryan Gosling when he tossed off his shirt in this scene in ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’ and revealed his chiseled chest and abs. Too bad this guy is officially off the market now that he's expecting a baby with his lady love, Eva Mendes.

Roadshow Films

7/16 CAN YOU GUESS THE HOLLYWOOD HUNK?

He's a long way from East High School. This handsome hottie scored the MTV Movie Award for Best Shirtless Performance this year and he's certainly deserving of the accolade. Guess the celeb hunk!

Getty Images

8/16 CAN YOU GUESS THE HOLLYWOOD HUNK?

Yes, that delicious physique belongs to Zac Efron, who we've watched grow from a teen heartthrob into a sexy screen star.

Getty Images

9/16 CAN YOU GUESS THE HOLLYWOOD HUNK?

It's a somewhat of a requirement to have a spectacular torso if you're going to play James Bond, but this British hunk, who married actress Rachel Weisz, definitely took the role more seriously than past actors. Guess the celeb hunk!

Sony Pictures Releasing

10/16 CAN YOU GUESS THE HOLLYWOOD HUNK?

Daniel Craig is the man behind those muscles! He put his enviable physique on display as James Bond in 'Casino Royale'.

Sony Pictures Releasing

11/16 CAN YOU GUESS THE HOLLYWOOD HUNK?

Aside from starring as a superhero on the big screen, this hunk also conquered the Broadway stage, has served as the host of the Tony Awards (5 times!), and still makes time for philanthropy. Guess the celeb hunk!

Getty Images

12/16 CAN YOU GUESS THE HOLLYWOOD HUNK?

That's Renaissance man Hugh Jackman.

Getty Images

13/16 CAN YOU GUESS THE HOLLYWOOD HUNK?

We wouldn't want to miss the newest 'Hercules' star showing off his super strength. Guess the celeb hunk!

Instagram

14/16 CAN YOU GUESS THE HOLLYWOOD HUNK?

No introduction needed — that's Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Instagram

15/16 CAN YOU GUESS THE HOLLYWOOD HUNK?

This beefcake got his start as an exotic dancer, and later made a movie about his humble yet hot beginnings. Guess the celeb hunk!

Roadshow Films

16/16 CAN YOU GUESS THE HOLLYWOOD HUNK?

That would be pretty boy, Channing Tatum.

Roadshow Films

