That moment when Olivia Wilde starred as Mischa Barton's love interest. Because teen years are all about questions and exploration.
Warner Bros Entertainment via Getty Images
Anybody got a tissue? This heartbreaking moment of Marissa's death (including when her first love Ryan carried her body from the car wreck) may or may not have left some of us in tears for weeks afterwards. Life definitely couldn't go on.
That perfectly captures all your feels. In this case, it was the introduction to Imogen Heap's 'Hide & Seek' when Marissa shot Trey because he was going to beat Ryan to death. Moment. Captured.
Upon arrival in Orange County, Ryan gets his a** handed to him on a platter. His attacker welcomes him after the aforementioned beating with the warm words, 'Welcome to the O.C. b**ch." An oft-quoted gem for our teenage years.
Who doesn't want a reunion as nerdy and unrealistic as this one? Seth wins Summer back with a Spider-Man kiss after Summer tells Zach she can't go to Europe with him. Yaaaay!