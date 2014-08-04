News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

FIVE TIMES 'THE O.C.' PERFECTLY CAPTURED YOUR TEEN DRAMAS

Olivia Wilde starred as Mischa Barton's love interest in 'The O.C.'

You may also like these galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares her pregnancy journey
Bindi and Chandler's cutest moments ever

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin enjoy cute beach date

1/5 Wait - do I like girls or boys?

That moment when Olivia Wilde starred as Mischa Barton's love interest. Because teen years are all about questions and exploration.

Warner Bros Entertainment via Getty Images

2/5 My Life is Over

Anybody got a tissue? This heartbreaking moment of Marissa's death (including when her first love Ryan carried her body from the car wreck) may or may not have left some of us in tears for weeks afterwards. Life definitely couldn't go on.

3/5 That High Drama Song

That perfectly captures all your feels. In this case, it was the introduction to Imogen Heap's 'Hide & Seek' when Marissa shot Trey because he was going to beat Ryan to death. Moment. Captured.

4/5 When Life Kicks You When You're Down

Upon arrival in Orange County, Ryan gets his a** handed to him on a platter. His attacker welcomes him after the aforementioned beating with the warm words, 'Welcome to the O.C. b**ch." An oft-quoted gem for our teenage years.

5/5 That Gooey, OTT Display of Affection

Who doesn't want a reunion as nerdy and unrealistic as this one? Seth wins Summer back with a Spider-Man kiss after Summer tells Zach she can't go to Europe with him. Yaaaay!

More Galleries

Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares her pregnancy journey
Kim Kardashian's sexiest selfies

Kim Kardashian poses topless to promote spa treatments
Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Bindi and Chandler's cutest moments ever

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin enjoy cute beach date