2/10 THE CRAZIEST THINGS SOPHIE MONK HAS EVER SAID

“Owen Wilson asked me to go dinner with him…and he was taking his old mate Woody Harrelson. I decided to take my crazy friend, who has ADHD and decided to take a few Xanax…which did the opposite effect. She was sitting in between me and Owen for some reason, and she was so awkward that she kept telling them both ‘Do you know how famous Sophie is? You have no idea, you’re so lucky to be with her’. I didn’t get a follow up call after that dinner!"

Getty Images