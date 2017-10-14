The craziest things Sophie Monk has ever said

"I watch the news....E! News...."
“Owen Wilson asked me to go dinner with him…and he was taking his old mate Woody Harrelson. I decided to take my crazy friend, who has ADHD and decided to take a few Xanax…which did the opposite effect. She was sitting in between me and Owen for some reason, and she was so awkward that she kept telling them both ‘Do you know how famous Sophie is? You have no idea, you’re so lucky to be with her’. I didn’t get a follow up call after that dinner!"
"I wish I had a pouch instead of a poonani today #KangarooMonday"
"I thought apostrophes were extinct"
"Who needs a night club? When you've got it with your BFF in your own room"
Sophie caused a stir when she posted this saucy vid on Instagram of her dancing with her luggage...sans bra!
“I got invited to…a daytime party…everyone is smashed, [on drugs]…I was walking through the party, and they said ‘meet this celebrity’ and she was like ‘hhhhhheeeeeelllllloooo’. I was like ‘What the hell is wrong with her?’. All of a sudden I was like ‘She’s had too much of something’ and she starts convulsing like crazy. All her best friends, everyone left the party within five minutes…thinking they’re going to get in trouble. They stripped her off naked, ran a shower, left her in it…[I] called the ambulance. She would have died easy."
Sophie says it all, really!
"I got suspended [from school] for writing ‘I love Sophie’ on the desks to make the other boys think I was popular"
"’ll go naked in the day, but I have to wear pyjamas to bed"
"Aw YAAAY family trip!!! #MyBro's #Monks #International"