News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

The craziest things Sophie Monk has ever said

Sophie Monk plane selfie Instagram

You may also like these galleries

Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt opens up about stretch marks
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise star Florence shows Jake what he's missing
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser pulls a Jen Hawkins

1/10 THE CRAZIEST THINGS SOPHIE MONK HAS EVER SAID

"I watch the news....E! News...."

Instagram

2/10 THE CRAZIEST THINGS SOPHIE MONK HAS EVER SAID

“Owen Wilson asked me to go dinner with him…and he was taking his old mate Woody Harrelson. I decided to take my crazy friend, who has ADHD and decided to take a few Xanax…which did the opposite effect. She was sitting in between me and Owen for some reason, and she was so awkward that she kept telling them both ‘Do you know how famous Sophie is? You have no idea, you’re so lucky to be with her’. I didn’t get a follow up call after that dinner!"

Getty Images

3/10 THE CRAZIEST THINGS SOPHIE MONK HAS EVER SAID

"I wish I had a pouch instead of a poonani today #KangarooMonday"

Instagram

4/10 THE CRAZIEST THINGS SOPHIE MONK HAS EVER SAID

"I thought apostrophes were extinct"

Getty Images

5/10 THE CRAZIEST THINGS SOPHIE MONK HAS EVER SAID

"Who needs a night club? When you've got it with your BFF in your own room"
Sophie caused a stir when she posted this saucy vid on Instagram of her dancing with her luggage...sans bra!

Instagram

6/10 THE CRAZIEST THINGS SOPHIE MONK HAS EVER SAID

“I got invited to…a daytime party…everyone is smashed, [on drugs]…I was walking through the party, and they said ‘meet this celebrity’ and she was like ‘hhhhhheeeeeelllllloooo’. I was like ‘What the hell is wrong with her?’. All of a sudden I was like ‘She’s had too much of something’ and she starts convulsing like crazy. All her best friends, everyone left the party within five minutes…thinking they’re going to get in trouble. They stripped her off naked, ran a shower, left her in it…[I] called the ambulance. She would have died easy."

Getty Images

7/10 THE CRAZIEST THINGS SOPHIE MONK HAS EVER SAID

Sophie says it all, really!

Instagram

8/10 THE CRAZIEST THINGS SOPHIE MONK HAS EVER SAID

"I got suspended [from school] for writing ‘I love Sophie’ on the desks to make the other boys think I was popular"

Getty Images

9/10 THE CRAZIEST THINGS SOPHIE MONK HAS EVER SAID

"’ll go naked in the day, but I have to wear pyjamas to bed"

Instagram

10/10 THE CRAZIEST THINGS SOPHIE MONK HAS EVER SAID

"Aw YAAAY family trip!!! #MyBro's #Monks #International"

Instagram

More Galleries

Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS
Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski shows off her curves
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt opens up about stretch marks
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser pulls a Jen Hawkins