KIM KARDASHIAN'S 11 MOST IMPORTANT INSTAGRAM POSTS

Kim Kardashian belfie Instagram

1/11 KIM KARDASHIAN'S 11 MOST IMPORTANT INSTAGRAM POSTS

That time she was all like #nofilter about her post-baby body

Instagram

2/11 KIM KARDASHIAN'S 11 MOST IMPORTANT INSTAGRAM POSTS

The time she had a passport photo that was 1000 times more glam than yours.

Instagram

3/11 KIM KARDASHIAN'S 11 MOST IMPORTANT INSTAGRAM POSTS

That time we saw what it REALLY takes to look like Kim Kardashian #contouring

Instagram

4/11 KIM KARDASHIAN'S 11 MOST IMPORTANT INSTAGRAM POSTS

That time she was all "I'm back" when she dyed her hair back to her trademark brown.

Instagram

5/11 KIM KARDASHIAN'S 11 MOST IMPORTANT INSTAGRAM POSTS

...and then she tricked us again by donning this blonde wig for a photoshoot!

Instagram

6/11 KIM KARDASHIAN'S 11 MOST IMPORTANT INSTAGRAM POSTS

That time she gave us a sneak peek at baby North West's head.

Instagram

7/11 KIM KARDASHIAN'S 11 MOST IMPORTANT INSTAGRAM POSTS

That time was did a #tbt that was all about the booty.

Instagram

8/11 KIM KARDASHIAN'S 11 MOST IMPORTANT INSTAGRAM POSTS

The time her and Kanye (finally) landed the cover of Vogue.

Instagram

9/11 KIM KARDASHIAN'S 11 MOST IMPORTANT INSTAGRAM POSTS

That time her and Kanye broke the internet with this wedding kiss photo.

Instagram

10/11 KIM KARDASHIAN'S 11 MOST IMPORTANT INSTAGRAM POSTS

That time Kanye gave her the biggest diamond known to man when he proposed.

Instagram

11/11 KIM KARDASHIAN'S 11 MOST IMPORTANT INSTAGRAM POSTS

That time she stole her little sister's bikini...and totally stole the spotlight.

Instagram

