2014's MOST CASHED UP DUDES IN TV

Bryan Cranston in Breaking Bad

1/15 10. Bryan Cranston - $8 million

Looks like Heisenberg can hang up his drug manufacturing hat after this year's earnings...

AMC

2/15 9. Josh Radnor - $10 million

Is it just us, or does Josh look a LITTLE disappointed to be in 9th place? Perhaps it's because his other cast mates ranked higher up the list....awkward!

CBS

3/15 9. Charlie Sheen - $10 million

That sly fox! Charlie Sheen still manages to make the top 10 despite his departure from 'Two and a Half Men', thanks to his new show 'Anger Management'

FX

4/15 9. Jon Hamm - $10 million

Jon Hamm dreams about all the rich mahogany furniture he can buy with his $10 million paycheck.

AMC

5/15 8. Johnny Galecki - $11 million

All Johnny's Christmases have come at once this year!

CBS

6/15 8. Jason Segel - $11 million

We can imagine this is Jason's face when he gets his paycheck in the mail every month...

CBS

7/15 7. Jim Parsons - $12 million

Jim is busy researching all the diamonds he can buy with his 12 million bucks.

CBS

8/15 6. Simon Baker - $13 million

Mystery solved! Aussie Simon Baker comes in at number 6 thanks to his role on 'The Mentalist'.

CBS

9/15 5. Tim Allen - $15 million

Even Tim Allen is confused that Tim Allen is still on television...

ABC

10/15 4. Kevin Spacey - $16 million

We wouldn't want to get in Kevin's way on his way to the top of this list...

Netflix

11/15 4. Patrick Dempsey - $16 million

Call the medic! Patrick Dempsey comes in at number 4 on 2014's list with a whopping $16 million paycheck.

ABC

12/15 3. Neil Patrick Harris - $18 million

The "legen-- wait for it-- dart!" Neil Patrick Harris earned a massive $18 million this year for his role on the final season of 'How I Met Your Mother'.

CBS

13/15 2. Mark Harmon - $19 million

Solving crime in 'NCIS' is a serious - and dangerous - business. $19 million serious....

CBS

14/15 2. Jon Cryer - $19 million

'Two and a Half Men' ties for second place on this year's list, earning $19 million from June 2013 - June 2014.

CBS

15/15 1. Ashton Kutcher - $26 million

Seven million dollars separates first and second place on this year's list. Ashton Kutcher takes the top spot for the THIRD year in a row. Woah.

CBS

