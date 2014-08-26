Looks like Heisenberg can hang up his drug manufacturing hat after this year's earnings...
AMC
Is it just us, or does Josh look a LITTLE disappointed to be in 9th place? Perhaps it's because his other cast mates ranked higher up the list....awkward!
CBS
That sly fox! Charlie Sheen still manages to make the top 10 despite his departure from 'Two and a Half Men', thanks to his new show 'Anger Management'
FX
Jon Hamm dreams about all the rich mahogany furniture he can buy with his $10 million paycheck.
AMC
All Johnny's Christmases have come at once this year!
CBS
We can imagine this is Jason's face when he gets his paycheck in the mail every month...
CBS
Jim is busy researching all the diamonds he can buy with his 12 million bucks.
CBS
Mystery solved! Aussie Simon Baker comes in at number 6 thanks to his role on 'The Mentalist'.
CBS
Even Tim Allen is confused that Tim Allen is still on television...
ABC
We wouldn't want to get in Kevin's way on his way to the top of this list...
Netflix
Call the medic! Patrick Dempsey comes in at number 4 on 2014's list with a whopping $16 million paycheck.
ABC
The "legen-- wait for it-- dart!" Neil Patrick Harris earned a massive $18 million this year for his role on the final season of 'How I Met Your Mother'.
CBS
Solving crime in 'NCIS' is a serious - and dangerous - business. $19 million serious....
CBS
'Two and a Half Men' ties for second place on this year's list, earning $19 million from June 2013 - June 2014.
CBS
Seven million dollars separates first and second place on this year's list. Ashton Kutcher takes the top spot for the THIRD year in a row. Woah.
CBS