Hayden Panettiere, 25, flaunted her pregnant belly in a sparkling, low-cut Lorena Sarbu gown as she arrived at the 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The first-time mom-to-be — who was on hand to support her show ’Nashville' — revealed on the red carpet that she's having a girl and is due to give birth in December. When asked if her daughter is going to be boxer like her dad, Wladimir Klitschko, Panettiere told ‘The Insider’s’ Kevin Frazier, "She's making me feel like she might be, she likes to give mama some kicks and punches!"

AP