The 'Modern Family' star looks stunning in a white strapless gown at the 2014 Emmy Awards.
AP
‘Big Bang Theory’ beauty Kaley Cuoco noshed on some Maccas before slipping into a tulle, red-and-pink shoulder-baring Monique Lhuillier number for the 2014 Primetme Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. She accessorized her frock — which would be perfect for Valentine's Day — with a fuchsia clutch and messy cropped locks.
AP
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves hit the red carpet looking gorgeous as usual for the 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards in L.A. After wearing a white jacket to this year's Oscars and green velvet to the Golden Globes, the ’True Detective’ star — nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series — slipped on a blue tuxedo jacket for the Emmys. His beautiful wife donned a white figure-hugging number along with sleek long locks for the occasion.
AP
Julia Roberts - who is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie - goes mini on the Emmys red carpet.
Getty Images
'Scandal' star Kerry Washington looks super sleek in orange and black (perhaps a nod to her favourite Netflix show?) on the red carpet.
Getty Images
Woah, mama! Anyone else think Kristen Wiig knocks this sexy, white look out of the park? The 41-year-old certainly wins our pick for 'Hottest Person Ever' at this year's awards.
AP
Hayden Panettiere, 25, flaunted her pregnant belly in a sparkling, low-cut Lorena Sarbu gown as she arrived at the 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The first-time mom-to-be — who was on hand to support her show ’Nashville' — revealed on the red carpet that she's having a girl and is due to give birth in December. When asked if her daughter is going to be boxer like her dad, Wladimir Klitschko, Panettiere told ‘The Insider’s’ Kevin Frazier, "She's making me feel like she might be, she likes to give mama some kicks and punches!"
AP
'The Big Bang Theory' star is hard to miss in this cobalt blue gown.
Getty Images
Lizzy Caplan attends the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.
Getty Images
The 'Girls' star rocks her signature quirky style on the Emmys red carpet - complete with a cute blonde chop!
AP
Fellow 'Girls' star Allison Williams attends the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles,
Getty Images
'Homeland' star Claire Dances and husband Hugh Dancy attend the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.
Getty Images
Debra Messing attends the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.
AP
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - who is nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy for her role in 'Veep' - goes for a super chic red gown on the red carpet.
AP
'Orange is the New Black' star Taylor Schilling - also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series - looks gorgeous in a beaded silver Zuhair Murad Couture gown.
WireImage
'Mad Men' actress Christina Hendricks attends the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.
WireImage
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nominee Amy Poehler attends the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.
Getty Images
Julianna Margulies - star of 'The Good Wife' - attends the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.
Getty Images
Now there's a bold colour choice! The 'Orange is the New Black' star dares to be different on the Emmys red carpet.
Getty Images
The 'Girls' star looks pretty in pink on the Emmys red carpet.
Getty Images
The 'House of Cards' star has a lot going on with her Emmys gown - cut-outs, lace, pleats and a split! We don't know where to look...
Getty Images
Mindy Kaling rocks the red on the Emmys red carpet in Los Angeles.
AP
Despite the fact that the comedian was noticeably in a 'mind altered state' while walking the red carpet, Sarah Silverman still looks super smoking' in this deep green gown.
Getty Images
Never mind if Julie doesn't pick up the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award...she already looks like she's having a great time!
Getty Images
We are loving the 'Orange is the New Black' star's navy dress at the 2014 Emmy Awards.
WireImage
Did somebody order a cupcake? January Jones wears a dessert-inspired dress on the Emmys red carpet.
Getty Images
Octavia Spencer attends the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.
Getty Images
The 'Modern Family' actress works a cute crop and skirt combo for the Emmys red carpet.
Getty Images
The 'Orange is the New Black' star channels her inner Emmys statue in this shimmering gold gown.
AP
Lucy Liu attends the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.
WireImage
We hardly recognise the 'Breaking Bad' star with this darker hair...and saucy leg split!
AP
Newcome Uzo Aduba looks absolutely stunning in this red gown on the Emmys red carpet.
Getty Images
Katherine Heigl looks a little mum-like in this long-sleeved gown on the red carpet.
AP
Don't mess with 'Game of Thrones' star Lena Headey! She works a serious attitude on the Emmys red carpet.
AP
Heidi Klum works a bronzed and summery look in orange on the Emmys red carpet.
Getty Images
Could 'Game of Thrones' star Natalie Dormer be any hotter? She puts on her best pout for the cameras.
AP
The 'Modern Family' star is all grown up!
Getty Images
The 'Orange is the New Black' star looks positively sunny in this bright yellow gown - accessorised with the biggest red carpet smile we've seen!
Getty Images
The hilarious Melissa McCarthy works an all black dress on the Emmys red carpet.
WireImage
Look likes this 'Game of Thrones' star is glad to be out of his armour for this red carpet event.
Getty Images
Beware of controversial tweets! Jason Biggs arrives at the 2014 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.
WireImage
"Modern Family' star Rico Rodriguez jumps for joy at the 2014 Emmys.
Getty Images
'Modern Family' star Eric Stonestreet attends the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.
WireImage
'Orange is the New Black' star Laverne Cox rocks the 'sleek and sexy' look on the red carpet.
Getty Images
'Game of Thrones' favourite Peter Dinklage arrives at the 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards.
AP
Kelly Osbourne - and her signature lavender hair - walks the 2014 Emmys red carpet.
AP