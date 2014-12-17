1/13 Game of Thrones

What it’s about: The short version? Seven noble families fight for control of the ‘Iron Throne’ of Westeros.



Why you should watch it: Because if you haven’t, you are missing out on one of the greatest TV shows in modern times. And if you can deal with the violence, gore and nudity (it is HBO, after all), it’s a seriously great story.



How many seasons? Four….so far.

HBO