What it’s about: The short version? Seven noble families fight for control of the ‘Iron Throne’ of Westeros.
Why you should watch it: Because if you haven’t, you are missing out on one of the greatest TV shows in modern times. And if you can deal with the violence, gore and nudity (it is HBO, after all), it’s a seriously great story.
How many seasons? Four….so far.
HBO
What it’s about: A chemistry teacher turns to cooking and selling crystal meth to support his family after he learns he has cancer.
Why you should watch it: It’s definitely the highlight of Bryan Cranston’s career, and it introduced us to the wonder that is Aaron Paul. The constantly escalating storyline will have you hooked…just like the drug the show is about.
How many seasons? Five glorious seasons.
AMC
What it’s about: A mysterious blogger chronicles the lives of the rich teens of New York City’s Upper East Side.
Why you should watch it: Because it’s weirdly addictive…and we could all use a little more teenage drama in our lives, right?
How many seasons? Six. This one takes some commitment.
The CW
What it’s about: A power-hungry congressman exacts revenge on those who have betrayed him on his rise to the top.
Why you should watch it: Kevin Spacey. If his performance doesn’t give you chills, you might be a robot.
How many seasons? Two, with the third set for release in February 2015.
Netflix
What it’s about: The show chronicles the life of New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano and his family.
Why you should watch it: In our eyes, ‘The Sopranos’ marks the beginning of the "HBO effect", where everything the network touches turns to gold.
How many seasons? Six.
HBO
What it’s about: Four friends in a small coast town, who have to deal with the trials and tribulations of adolescence.
Why you should watch it: To see where the likes of Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson got their starts.
How many seasons? Six.
The WB
What it’s about: A troubled young man is ‘adopted’ by a wealthy, upper-class family in Orange County, California. Queue tantrums and tears.
Why you should watch it:If you want the noughties version of Dawson’s Creek…with more money.
How many seasons? Four, which is practically nothing in TV world.
Fox
What it’s about: The lives of two detectives become entangled during a 17-year hunt for a serial killer.
Why you should watch it: To witness the McConaissance first hand…and to two Hollywood legends on the small screen. Plus, the story is pretty great, too.
How any seasons? One. This binge-sesh can be done in a single day..
HBO
What it’s about: Michael Bluth takes over the family affairs when his father is imprisoned. Hilarity ensues.
Why you should watch it: The show has become a cult classic, and stars the likes of Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett and Michael Cera.
How any seasons? Three. Plus an extra season on Netflix. Yippee!
Fox / Netflix
What it’s about: Inside the staffers of the west wing of the White House.
Why you should watch it: The show holds the record for the most Emmys won in a first season - nine in total. So you know it’s good.
How any seasons? Seven. That’s a whole lotta couch time.
NBC
What it’s about: Upper middle class citizen Piper Chapman is sent to prison after being convicted of a decade-old crime.
Why you should watch it: The show is not only hilarious, but it’s so different from anything else we have our screens. And the up-and-coming talent is fantastic.
How any seasons? Two, so far.
Netflix
What it’s about: The survivors of a plane crash are forced to work together to survive on a deserted tropical island.
Why you should watch it: It was THE show to watch when it premiered in 2004, and each season just gets weirder and weirder.
How any seasons? Six seasons of unpredictable twists and turns.
ABC
What it’s about: A look at the Baltimore drug scene through the eyes of drug dealers and the police.
Why you should watch it: Another HBO masterpiece, it’s been heralded by some critics as the best show on television.
How any seasons? Five.
HBO