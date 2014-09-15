News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

LARA BINGLE: FIVE OF HER SEXIEST INSTAGRAM PICS

Lara Bingle topless in bed.

You may also like these galleries

Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

Nicole Scherzinger is selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Ali Oetjen proves why she's hot property in Paradise
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Jen Hawkins' body double sizzles in red

1/5 Lara In Bed

The Aussie model posts a lot of her Instagram pics from between the sheets -- given you spend a third of your life in bed it stands to reason. This particular shot was taken by boyfriend/rumoured husband Sam Worthington in New York earlier this year.

Instagram

2/5 Lara on the Balcony

You know it's an authentic LB shot by her trademark rib tattoo. The tattoo apparently reads "Love Lou", which is one of her nicknames.

Instagram

3/5 Lara in the Pool

Water? Check. Night time? Check. Nude? Quite possibly. The illusion of nudity here (and a seemingly make-up free LB) is all it takes to make this a sexy snap.

Instagram

4/5 Lara goes Topless

For National Nude Day of course. Well, almost topless, given Instagram's ban on nipples (and hence the photoshopped bandaid to cover up the girls(.

Instagram

5/5 The Base by Lara

Lara posted this pic to Instagram around the time of her announcement of her bronzer and tanning line, The Base. While we're not entirely sure this is LB, it's still a very saucy snap.

Instagram

More Galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Ali Oetjen proves why she's hot property in Paradise
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

MAFS's Davina Rankin's cheeky tropical getaway
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Jen Hawkins' body double sizzles in red