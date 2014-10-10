5 TIMES LORDE WAS MORE MAGICAL THAN A UNICORN

The Giant Hair Flick.
A gorgeous, magical flowing mane of hair, akin to the unicorn but possibly even better for having its on stage persona.
Getty Images
I See the Light.
Light rays and other-worldly communication skills? Possibly better than a unicorn.
Getty Images
I'm Floating.<.br> Another epic on stage move, this one makes Lorde look like she's suspended in water when we know she's totally faking. One word. Magic.
Getty Images
I See You.
We feel like Lorde really sees you. The true you. Much like the magical unicorn connects with your true spirit. Or so we've heard.
Getty Images
Too Cool for School.
What's cooler than a unicorn? Lorde. That's all we really need to say about this girl.
Getty Images