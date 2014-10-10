News

5 TIMES LORDE WAS MORE MAGICAL THAN A UNICORN

Lorde flicks hair during performance.

1/5 5 TIMES LORDE WAS MORE MAGICAL THAN A UNICORN

The Giant Hair Flick.
A gorgeous, magical flowing mane of hair, akin to the unicorn but possibly even better for having its on stage persona.

Getty Images

2/5 5 TIMES LORDE WAS MORE MAGICAL THAN A UNICORN

I See the Light.
Light rays and other-worldly communication skills? Possibly better than a unicorn.

Getty Images

3/5 5 TIMES LORDE WAS MORE MAGICAL THAN A UNICORN

I'm Floating.<.br> Another epic on stage move, this one makes Lorde look like she's suspended in water when we know she's totally faking. One word. Magic.

Getty Images

4/5 5 TIMES LORDE WAS MORE MAGICAL THAN A UNICORN

I See You.
We feel like Lorde really sees you. The true you. Much like the magical unicorn connects with your true spirit. Or so we've heard.

Getty Images

5/5 5 TIMES LORDE WAS MORE MAGICAL THAN A UNICORN

Too Cool for School.
What's cooler than a unicorn? Lorde. That's all we really need to say about this girl.

Getty Images

