CELEBRITY BREAKUP SONGS: THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY

GOOD: Pink - So What
THE VICTIM: Her ex-husband (and now husband again) Carey Hart
THE LYRICS:”So what, I’m still a rock star, I got my rock moves, and I don’t need you, and guess what, I’m having more fun, now that we’re done"
You gotta love Pink for approaching a break up with her trademark sense of humour. Her ex even appeared in the song’s video clip!
Jive Records
GOOD: Ed Sheeran - Don't
THE VICTIM: Rumoured to be fellow singer, Ellie Goulding
THE LYRICS:”And I never saw him as a threat, Until you disappeared with him to have sex of course"
You know you’ve got a good breakup song on your hands when even Taylor Swift says she would be scared to piss someone off that much! Add the fact that the song is a massive hit, and is super catchy, and you’ve got one of the best breakup songs of the bunch.
Getty Images
BAD: Selena Gomez - The Heart Wants What It Wants
THE VICTIM: Her on-again-off-again ex, Justin Bieber
THE LYRICS: “There’s a million reasons why I should give you up, But the heart wants what it wants"
While we’ve got to give Selena a little credit for finally kicking The Biebs to the curb, there’s something about black and white and tears in a breakup video club that feels a little lame.
YouTube
JUST PLAIN UGLY: Robin Thicke - Get Her Back
THE VICTIM: Paula Patton
THE LYRICS: “I gotta get her back, I gotta treat her right, I gotta cherish her for life"
Oh, Robin. In the wake of his split with wife Paula Patton, Thicke wrote a whole ALBUM of grovelling breakup tunes to win her back. Naturally, it was a total flop.
Star Trak/Interscope
GOOD: Taylor Swift - We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
THE VICTIM: Supposedly Jake Gyllenhaal
THE LYRICS: “Then you come around again and say, ‘Baby I miss you and I swear I’m gonna change, trust me’, Remember how that lasted for a day?"
Hot tip: don’t mess with Taylor Swift. It’s not worth it to be featured on her next album.
Big Machine
GOOD: Taylor Swift - Every song, now that we think of it
THE VICTIM: Anyone she’s ever dated
She didn’t earn the title of Queen of the Breakup Song for nothing! And if you make fun of her for penning too many broken-hearted tracks? She will turn around and make fun of the image the media has created, a la ‘Blank Space’.
Getty Images
BAD: Miley Cyrus - Wrecking Ball
THE VICTIM: Ex-fiancé Liam Hemsworth
THE LYRICS: “All I wanted was to break your walls, all you ever did was wreck me"
We’ve got nothing against this song in particular - it’s actually a great, heartfelt tune. But the video? There was no need to get naked and lick a sledgehammer, Miley.
RCA Records
JUST PLAIN UGLY: Ray J - I Hit It First
THE VICTIM: Kim Kardashian
THE LYRICS: “I had her head going north and her ass going south, but now baby chose to go West….I did that first so everybody know me"
Is that the sound of someone trying to grasp at straws to remind people why he is famous? Why yes, yes it is...
YouTube
GOOD: Justin Timberlake - Cry Me A River
THE VICTIM: Britney Spears
THE LYRICS: “You don’t have to say, what you did, I already know, I found out from him"
Who wasn’t heartbroken when two of our favourite teen idols went their separate ways? But JT got the last laugh when he released this massive hit, reportedly about Britters cheating on her first love.
Jive Records
GOOD: Alanis Morissette - You Oughtta Know
THE VICTIM: Morissette's ex, ‘Full House’ actor Dave Coulier
THE LYRICS: “I’m here to remind you, of the mess you left when you went away, it’s not fair to deny me, of the cross I bear that you gave to me"
This song is just so darn catchy - and it’s super angry, to boot.
Getty Images
BAD: John Mayer - Paper Doll
THE VICTIM: Taylor Swift
THE LYRICS: “You’re like 22 girls in one, and none of them know what they’re running from, was it just too far to fall, for a little paper doll"
It’s probably not a great idea to bring out your own breakup song when you’re ex is T-Swizzle. While Mayer’s song attempts to hit back at the nasty claims made in her ‘Dear John’ song, this breakup track just didn’t have the legs to go mainstream.
Getty Images
JUST PLAIN UGLY: Eminem - Bagpipes From Baghdad
THE VICTIM: Mariah Carey
THE LYRICS: “Mariah, whatever happened to us? Why did we have to break up? All I asked for was a glass of punch"
Dear Eminem, if you’re going to write a breakup song, it probably helps that the person it’s about actually confirms you were ever in a relationship #awkward.
Getty Images