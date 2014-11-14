2/12 CELEBRITY BREAKUP SONGS: THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY

GOOD: Ed Sheeran - Don't



THE VICTIM: Rumoured to be fellow singer, Ellie Goulding



THE LYRICS:”And I never saw him as a threat, Until you disappeared with him to have sex of course"



You know you’ve got a good breakup song on your hands when even Taylor Swift says she would be scared to piss someone off that much! Add the fact that the song is a massive hit, and is super catchy, and you’ve got one of the best breakup songs of the bunch.

Getty Images