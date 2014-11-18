Every world premiere must have a red carpet, and Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie did not disappoint, spending a majority of their time signing autographs along the red carpet for their fans.
Angelina got teary when read a quote from the late Louie Zamperini (on whom the film is based). ""Angelina became a great part of my life. She knows what she wants and she knows what she's doing and I trust her 100 per cent. I have all the confidence in the world that ‘Unbroken' will be a great film."
The actress-turned-director was touched by the fans and media response to the premiere of her film.
Is Brad Pitt waving at us? We'd really like to think so. Please. Please?
'Was it something I said?' Angelina's two leading men, Jack O'Connell (L) and Miyavi (R) join her at the Sydney 'Unbroken' press conference.
What quick trip would be complete without a mandatory shot of the Sydney Harbour Bridge?
