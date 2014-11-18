News

BRANGELINA'S SYDNEY VISIT IN SIX PICS

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie sign autographs at 'Unbroken' world premiere.

1/6 The Red Carpet

Every world premiere must have a red carpet, and Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie did not disappoint, spending a majority of their time signing autographs along the red carpet for their fans.

Getty Images

2/6 The Tears

Angelina got teary when read a quote from the late Louie Zamperini (on whom the film is based). ""Angelina became a great part of my life. She knows what she wants and she knows what she's doing and I trust her 100 per cent. I have all the confidence in the world that ‘Unbroken' will be a great film."

Getty Images

3/6 So Much Love

The actress-turned-director was touched by the fans and media response to the premiere of her film.

Getty Images

4/6 The Royal Wave

Is Brad Pitt waving at us? We'd really like to think so. Please. Please?

Getty Images

5/6 The Cast

'Was it something I said?' Angelina's two leading men, Jack O'Connell (L) and Miyavi (R) join her at the Sydney 'Unbroken' press conference.

Getty Images

6/6 The Bridge Shot

What quick trip would be complete without a mandatory shot of the Sydney Harbour Bridge?

Getty Images

