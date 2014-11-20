8 Times Kim Managed to #BreakTheInternet

THE BUTT THAT BROKE THE INTERNET
If the rear view of Kim Kardashian on the cover of Paper Magazine didn't manage to completely shut down the WWW, her NSFW full-frontal shot, which left very, very little to the imagination, followed it up to guarantee full interwebs destruction.
THE KISS DOUBLE-TAPPED 'ROUND THE WORLD
This Insta of her first kiss with Kanye West on their May 24 wedding day spawned over 2.41 million likes and became the most liked photo in the history of Instagram, knocking Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez off the throne. So, guess that $136,000 floral backdrop was worth it.
#WORLDSMOSTTALKED ABOUT COUPLE
Even Vogue got in on the long hash tag trend when they put Kardashian and Kanye in wedding attire on their April cover. And the fact checkers at the magazine probably didn't have an issue approving that coverline; everyone seems to have something to say about Kimye.
QUEEN OF THE BELFIE
With one post-gym selfie in January, Kardashian set off quite the debate: Did she or did she not Photoshop her curves for this shot with friend Blac Chyna. Her answer (slash message for her haters): "It sucks when people make up surgery or photoshop lies when I am so disciplined & work so hard!"
SHE DID WHAT?!
Style bloggers lost their minds just a little bit when KK grabbed a pair of scissors and turned a pastel-pink Dior midi into a two-piece to better showcase her post-baby abs. The couture cutting took place back in January, but if you listen closely, you can still hear the echo of fashion girls gasping and I-can't-even-ing.
A PIC SO MAJOR, EVEN YEEZY TWEETED
Kanye is not the most prolific Tweeter. He's posted fewer than 100 times and he follows just one person (bet you can guess who). But soon after his wife posted a #nofilter selfie in a skimpy white bathing suit, Kanye broke his social media silence. His Tweet? "HEADING HOME NOW."
BABY BLING ON DISPLAY
A good reminder that Instagram is a really great place for moms to go to get ideas for nontraditional baby toys.
FROM MET TO MEME'D
It was the gown that launched a hundred memes (most of them related to couches). Despite the punk theme of the Met Gala, she selected a custom Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci gown featuring a floral print with matching gloves and shoes. Because fashion.