ROCK 'N' ROLL ICONS: THEN & NOW

Mick Jagger: Then
That stare. Although brought up to follow his father's career path as a teacher, Jagger "was always a singer" as he recalled in 'According to the Rolling Stones.' "I always sang as a child. I was one of those kids who just liked to sing," he said.
Getty Images
Mick Jagger: Now
Well didn't that love for singing pay off. Now aged 71, Jagger is still rocking on with his band 'The Rolling Stone' like he is still in his twenties.
Getty Images
Paul McCartney: Then
McCartney had been performing since he was 15 years old, after meeting his soon to be 'Beatles' band mate, John Lennon at a town fête.
Getty Images
Paul McCartney: Now
Sir McCartney is now recognised as one of the most successful composers and performers of all time, with 60 gold discs and sales of over 100 million albums and 100 million singles of his work with the Beatles and as a solo artist. What a rockstar.
Getty Images
Bob Geldof: Then
Young Geldof went through a number of occupations before he made the big time. He went from a slaughter man, to a pea canner before he was hired as a music journalist in Vancouver for 'Georgia Straight.' He went on to join rock group 'The Boomtown Rats'.
Getty Images
Bob Geldof: Now
Geldof, now 63, is now widely recognised for his activism, especially anti-poverty efforts.In 1984 he founded the charity supergroup Band Aid to raise money for famine relief in Ethiopia. He then went on to organise the charity super-concert Live Aid the following year and the Live 8 concerts.
Getty Images
Joan Jett: Then
Sporting some serious blush, Joan Jett, born Joan Marie Larkin, got her first guitar at the age of 14 before becoming a founding member of the female rock group 'The Runaways.'
Getty Images
Joan Jett: Now
Still loving her rockstar makeup, Joan Jett, now 56 years old, has had an incredible career as a guitarist, singer, songwriter, producer and occasional actress.
Getty Images
Elton John: Then
We love a good rockstar mullet. Elton had an interesting early life from being a pub pianist, to a staff songwriter for DJM Records before releasing his first self-titled album in the seventies making him a huge international star.
Getty Images
Elton John: Now
Becoming one of the most popular musicians of the 20th century, Elton has sold more than 250 million records and even had success on Broadway, composing for the 2008 stage show 'Billy Elliot.'
Getty Images
Keith Richards: Then
The childhood friend of Mick Jagger, Richards grew up around music. His maternal grandfather was a member of a jazz band and his mother introduced him to the music of Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday and Duke Ellington, and bought him his first acoustic guitar, according to Rolling Stone magazine. He and Jagger formed their band The Rolling Stones in 1962.
Getty Images
Keith Rikchards: Now
Well his fashion sense hasn't changed much since the sixties and seventies, but Richards has shared great success along with Jagger as well as have a controversial personal life with speculation over his substance abuse and run ins with the law. Now that's some rockstar behavior.
Getty Images
Debbie Harry: Then
Harry grew up singing in a church choir before waiting tables at a popular nightspot in her area of the U.S., which was part of a strong art and music scene. She later joined a female trio, ‘The Stilettos’, before meeting guitarist Chris Stein in the seventies with the two of them starting a band that would later become the world-famous group Blondie.
Getty Images
Debbie Harry: Now
Her blonde hair and sex appeal made her an instant icon, and paved the way for aspiring female musicians for years to come. Blondie created a new wave type of rock music inspired by punk and other music styles, including reggae and funk, which soon met her with commercial and critical success.
Getty Images
Steve Tyler: Then
Born on March 26, 1948, Steven Tyler took up drums and singing before becoming the bombastic, colorful leader of the rock band Aerosmith. He just looks a rockstar.
Getty Images
Steve Tyler: Now
After much success, along with a stint or two in rehab, Tyler is still as vivacious and crazy as he was back in the day. He has also starred as a judge on music show, American Idol.
Getty Images
Bruce Springsteen: Then
This 'Born in the USA' singer began his career playing a bar circuit while at the same time assembling his famous E Street Band. His breakout record 'Born to Run' set his name in the rock 'n' roll genre.
Getty Images
Bruce Springsteen: Now
Today, Springsteen still consistently sells out his tours and has long been associated with left-leaning political causes. He is undoubtedly still a heartthrob to many women as one of the rock n roll icons that gets better looking with age!
Getty Images
Stevie Nicks: Then
Born as Stephanie Lynn Nicks in 1948, her adopted moniker, Stevie, reportedly came from her childhood pronunciation of "Stephanie" as "tee-dee." Stevie signed with Fleetwood Mac in 1975, making her an overnight sensation and a rock ‘n’ roll icon.
Getty Images
Stevie Nicks: Now
After many years of struggling with addiction and simultaneously releasing albums, Nicks regained her health and energy. Fleetwood Mac reunited in 1997 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. Nicks continues to perform at the age of 66, as pictured at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
Getty Images
Rick Springfield: Then
We know him as the 1980s teen heartthrob with his hit song "Jessie's Girl" and his stint as a handsome doctor on General Hospital. Springfield actually began performing in Australia with the success of his solo album taking him to the United States.
Getty Images
Rick Springfield: Now
Springfield has experienced high levels of fame throughout his career, however, he also battles depression despite him believing money and fame would suppress those feelings, he told Oprah earlier this year. He still has a strong fan base and will forever be a rock 'n' roll icon in our eyes.
Getty Images
Saul Hudson aka 'Slash': Then
Growing up in Los Angeles, Saul Hudson learnt to play bass guitar as a teenager sometimes practicing for 12 hours a day. Now thats how you become a rockstar!
Getty Images
Saul Hudson aka 'Slash': Now
After playing for Guns 'N' Roses and earning international acclaim for his guitar riffs on songs such as 'Sweet Child o' Mine', Slash left GNR in 1996 and formed other bands like Velvet Revolver. He released an autobiography in 2007 and was inducted into the 'Rock and Roll Hall of Fame' in 2012.
Getty Images
Suzi Quatro: then
Known for her trademark leather jumpsuits and big bass guitar which was bigger than her, Quatro, similar to Blondie, created a new image for women in rock, one that was strong and sexy. She became a rock n roll star in the seventies but was not recognized in the U.S and U.K until a while later.
Getty Images
Suzi Quatro: Now
Quatro has sold over 50 million albums and continues to perform live around the world, her most recent album was released in 2011 at the age of 61.
Getty Images
Gene Simmons: Then
Simmons was born in Israel with the name Chaim Witz and moved to the U.S when he was 9 years old. As Simmons went through school in the 1960s, Beatlemania was sweeping the globe and began inspiring his dreams of becoming a rock star. He had a few unsuccessful garage band throughout his youth, until the formation of Kiss in 1973. Renowned for their crazy stage makeup and costuming, Simmons on stage persona was nicknamed “The Demon” poking his creepily long tongue out along with wearing some crazy stage makeup and eccentric costumes.
Getty Images
Gene Simmons: Now
Now more so known for his crude remarks and reality show with his wife and children, 'Gene Simmons' Family Jewels', his rock star fame lives on with his band selling more than 80 million albums and playing over 2,000 shows.
Getty Images
Linda Rondstadt: Then
With musical talent running in her familu, this female rock icon found success with her 1974 album, Heart Like a Wheel, which included such hits as "You're No Good" and "When Will I Be Loved." The album went platinum, selling more than 1 million copies establishing her as a music superstar during the 1970s.
Getty Images
Linda Rondstadt: Now
Rondstadt was inducted into the 'Rock and roll Hall of Fame' early this year but sadly could not attend her ceremony as she was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease last year and wanted to save her strength for seeing a ballet performance. And while this may seem like some rock star behavior, Rondstadt really doesn't need any more trophies clogging up her self. She has already won 10 Grammys in her 40 year career.
Getty Images